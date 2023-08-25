Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

NORAD scrambles F-16s to intercept civilian aircraft that strayed near Biden vacation spot at Tahoe

Aug 25, 2023, 12:43 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. air defense scrambled fighter jets Friday to wave off a civilian aircraft that had entered temporarily restricted air space near Lake Tahoe, where President Joe Biden and Jill Biden are vacationing.

The crews of two F-16s fired flares to catch the attention of the pilot of the civilian craft and escorted it out of the restricted airspace without further incident, North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, said in a statement.

A Coast Guard helicopter also took part in the intercept, which happened Friday morning West Coast time. No information about the civilian aircraft or its pilot was released.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, that the incursion was “not of protective interest” and had no impact on Secret Service operations.

White House principal deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton added there also was no impact on the president.

Biden is due to fly back to Washington on Saturday after a week of vacation with his family in California’s Lake Tahoe region.

National News

FILE - The tents of a homeless camp line the sidewalk in area commonly known as Mass and Cass, Satu...

Associated Press

Boston announces new plan to rid city of homeless encampment, get residents help

BOSTON (AP) — Police would be given the power to remove tents and other makeshift shelters at a Boston intersection that’s become home to a sprawling encampment for the homeless, many of whom struggle with mental health issues and substance abuse disorder, Mayor Michelle Wu and other city officials announced Friday. The plan also calls […]

13 hours ago

Archer Trip tells the Waterloo City Council on Aug. 21, 2023, about their experiences of undergoing...

Associated Press

In Iowa and elsewhere, bans on LGBTQ+ ‘conversion therapy’ become a conservative target

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — One of Iowa’s largest cities repealed its ban on “conversion therapy” — the discredited practice of trying to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity through counseling — after a Christian organization threatened legal action, part of a deepening national movement to challenge protections for LGBTQ+ kids. The city […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Canvasser Sienna Giraldi, 26, right, with Stop Cop City Vote Coalition, talks to an Atlanta ...

Associated Press

Activists furious Democratic leaders haven’t denounced plan to check every ‘Stop Cop City’ signature

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia activists against a proposed police and firefighting training center have called on Democratic senators to denounce Atlanta’s plan to check every signature on a petition to put the issue to voters. A “line-by-line review” would ensure the signatures match what officials have on file, said officials in the Democratic-led city, drawing […]

13 hours ago

FILE - The SpaceX headquarters is seen, May 25, 2012, in Hawthorne, Calif. On Thursday, Aug. 24, 20...

Associated Press

US sues SpaceX for alleged hiring discrimination against refugees and others

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued SpaceX, the rocket company founded and run by Elon Musk, for alleged hiring discrimination against refugees and people seeking or already granted asylum.

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Court fights are ramping up over states’ transgender health care restrictions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Courts nationwide are delivering a mixed verdict on the future of state laws restricting gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth, as legal battles ramp up over the historic wave of bans enacted this year. Alabama was allowed to enforce its ban on providing care to young people, a day after […]

13 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden, left, speaks at an event with G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volody...

Associated Press

Ukraine aid faces a stress test as some GOP 2024 presidential candidates balk at continued support

WASHINGTON (AP) — For President Joe Biden, strong backing for Ukraine’s effort to repel Russia’s invasion has been a rare issue where he’s mustered bipartisan support. But this week’s first GOP presidential debate — and recent comments on Ukraine by the 2024 GOP polling leader and former president, Donald Trump — show that unusual unity […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

NORAD scrambles F-16s to intercept civilian aircraft that strayed near Biden vacation spot at Tahoe