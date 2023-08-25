Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

ECB’s Lagarde says interest rates to stay high as long as needed to defeat inflation

Aug 25, 2023, 12:50 PM | Updated: 1:48 pm

File - President of European Central Bank Christine Lagarde smiles during a press conference in Fra...

File - President of European Central Bank Christine Lagarde smiles during a press conference in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Lagarde will speak at the an annual conference of central bankers in Wyoming on Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — Interest rates in the European Union will need to stay high “as long as necessary” to slow still-high inflation, Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, said Friday.

“While progress is being made,” she said, “the fight against inflation is not yet won.”

Lagarde’s remarks, at an annual conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, came against the backdrop of the ECB’s efforts to manage a stagnating economy with still-high inflation. The central bank has raised its benchmark rate from minus 0.5% to 3.75% in one year — the fastest such pace since the euro was launched in 1999.

The rate hikes have made it more expensive for consumers to borrow for the purchase a home or a car or for businesses to take out loans to expand and invest. Inflation in the 20 countries that use the euro has dropped from a peak of 10.6% last year to 5.3%, largely reflecting sharp drops in energy prices. But inflation still exceeds the ECB’s 2% target.

Most of Lagarde’s speech focused on disruptions to the global and European economies that might require higher rates for longer than was expected before the pandemic. Those challenges include the need to boost investment in renewable energy and address climate change, the rise in international trade barriers since the pandemic and the problems created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“If we also face shocks that are larger and more common — like energy and geopolitical shocks — we could see firms passing on cost increases more consistently,” Lagarde said.

Her address followed a speech earlier Friday in Jackson Hole by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who similarly said the Fed was prepared to further raise rates if growth in the United States remained too strong to cool inflation.

The double blow of still-high inflation and rising rates has pushed Europe’s economy to the brink of recession, though it eked out a 0.3% expansion in the April-June quarter from the first three months of the year.

Lagarde has previously been noncommital on whether the ECB would raise rates at its next meeting in September, though many analysts expect it to skip a rate hike because of the economy’s weakness.

On Friday, most of her speech focused on whether longer-term economic changes will keep inflation pressures high. She noted, for example, that the shift away from fossil fuels is “likely to increase the size and frequency of energy supply shocks.”

Lagarde said the ECB is seeking to develop more forward-looking approaches to its policy to manage the uncertainty created by these changes, rather than relying solely on “backward looking” data.

Still, she reiterated her support for the ECB’s 2% inflation target.

“We don’t change the rules of the game halfway through,” she said.

National News

Associated Press

Thief steals former governor’s SUV as he hosts a radio show

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Former North Dakota Gov. Ed Schafer learned a lesson about his car keys after his vehicle was stolen as he hosted a Fargo radio show. Schafer was guest hosting KFGO’s “News and Views” program Friday morning when police called the station to ask if he owned a 2020 GMC Yukon, the […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Missouri judge says ban on gender-affirming health care for minors can take effect on Monday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge ruled Friday that a ban on gender-affirming health care for minors can take effect on Monday, as scheduled. The ruling by St. Louis Circuit Judge Steven Ohmer means that beginning next week, health care providers are prohibited from providing gender-affirming surgeries to children. Minors who began puberty blockers […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

NORAD scrambles F-16s to intercept civilian aircraft that strayed near Biden vacation spot at Tahoe

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. air defense scrambled fighter jets Friday to wave off a civilian aircraft that had entered temporarily restricted air space near Lake Tahoe, where President Joe Biden and Jill Biden are vacationing. The crews of two F-16s fired flares to catch the attention of the pilot of the civilian craft and escorted […]

14 hours ago

FILE - The tents of a homeless camp line the sidewalk in area commonly known as Mass and Cass, Satu...

Associated Press

Boston announces new plan to rid city of homeless encampment, get residents help

BOSTON (AP) — Police would be given the power to remove tents and other makeshift shelters at a Boston intersection that’s become home to a sprawling encampment for the homeless, many of whom struggle with mental health issues and substance abuse disorder, Mayor Michelle Wu and other city officials announced Friday. The plan also calls […]

14 hours ago

Archer Trip tells the Waterloo City Council on Aug. 21, 2023, about their experiences of undergoing...

Associated Press

In Iowa and elsewhere, bans on LGBTQ+ ‘conversion therapy’ become a conservative target

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — One of Iowa’s largest cities repealed its ban on “conversion therapy” — the discredited practice of trying to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity through counseling — after a Christian organization threatened legal action, part of a deepening national movement to challenge protections for LGBTQ+ kids. The city […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Canvasser Sienna Giraldi, 26, right, with Stop Cop City Vote Coalition, talks to an Atlanta ...

Associated Press

Activists furious Democratic leaders haven’t denounced plan to check every ‘Stop Cop City’ signature

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia activists against a proposed police and firefighting training center have called on Democratic senators to denounce Atlanta’s plan to check every signature on a petition to put the issue to voters. A “line-by-line review” would ensure the signatures match what officials have on file, said officials in the Democratic-led city, drawing […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

ECB’s Lagarde says interest rates to stay high as long as needed to defeat inflation