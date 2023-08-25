Close
LOCAL NEWS

Vehicle fire on I-405 in Kirkland cleared after backing up traffic for nearly 5 miles

Aug 25, 2023, 1:31 PM | Updated: 3:22 pm

Image: Firefighters put out a vehicle fire on Interstate I-405 in Kirkland on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023...

Firefighters put out a vehicle fire on Interstate I-405 in Kirkland on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (Photo: Washington State Department of Transportation)

(Photo: Washington State Department of Transportation)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

Emergency crews have cleared a vehicle fire on Interstate 405 South (I-405) near NE 85th Street in Kirkland. Users should expect delays as traffic clears, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

According to the Travel Times page on the WSDOT website, it will take it will take an hour and 17 minutes to get from Everett to Seattle.

Currently, it will take 48 minutes to drive from Everett to Bellevue. Earlier this afternoon, it would have taken closer to an hour and 30 minutes to make the same trip.

The state agency wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, earlier Friday afternoon traffic had backed up on I-405 about five miles.

WSDOT first posted about the disabled vehicle at 10 a.m., explaining that it was blocking the right lane.

The agency then posted a video on X showing the significant backups that resulted due to the incident and saying two lanes were blocked.

Later, WSDOT acknowledged the vehicle fire and reported three general-purpose lanes were blocked on the highway and that also included the on-ramp at NE 85th Street.

Late Friday morning, the agency posted several photos from the scene on X, including smoke rising from the disabled vehicles and firefighters putting out the fire.

