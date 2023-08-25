Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Pete the peacock, adored by Las Vegas neighborhood, fatally shot by bow and arrow

Aug 25, 2023, 12:34 PM

This undated photo provided by Felicity Carter shows Pete, a Las Vegas neighborhood peacock that wa...

This undated photo provided by Felicity Carter shows Pete, a Las Vegas neighborhood peacock that was killed with a hunter's bow and arrow in August 2023. Authorities are trying to find who was behind it. (Felicity Carter via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Felicity Carter via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAS VEGAS (AP) — A beloved Las Vegas neighborhood peacock named Pete was killed with a hunter’s bow and arrow, and authorities are trying to find who was behind it.

Animal Protection Services officers are investigating the death of the peacock, which belonged to a resident in a small gated neighborhood but had come to be accepted as the neighborhood pet throughout the years.

Felicity Carter, a neighbor, said she found the bird Monday against a fence with an arrow sticking out of him. She wrapped Pete in a blanket and, with the help of other neighbors, took him to a veterinarian who specializes in exotic pets.

She said the staff rushed to treat him, even looking into getting a blood transfusion from another peacock. But they found Pete had actually been shot twice.

“I just don’t understand why someone would do this,” Carter said. “We all just want to find out who did this. We want justice for Pete.”

Several neighbors say they are heartbroken. They loved to feed Pete berries and found comfort in knowing he was always just around the corner, lounging in someone’s yard or chasing the garbage truck on Tuesday mornings. Even the homeowners association accepted Pete as a neighborhood fixture.

Carter said Pete will be remembered for his “very distinct personality.”

Pete often was seen admiring his reflection in the chrome detailing of cars parked in the neighborhood. The mail courier and landscapers knew Pete, too, and would drive carefully through the neighborhood in case he was on the street.

“He literally would walk down the middle of the street with his swagger on display like he owned the joint,” Carter said, laughing.

Carter described it a happy accident how Pete came to be a resident in this neighborhood. Pete’s owner, she said, claims that years ago, the peacock randomly showed up at his doorstep. He decided to keep it.

Soon, everybody knew Pete, and other residents chipped in to take care of him.

Now the neighborhood is too quiet — and less colorful — without him, Carter said.

The neighborhood’s homeowners association sent out an email asking residents to check their surveillance cameras for any video footage that could help catch the killer.

In Las Vegas, animal cruelty is a misdemeanor offense with a penalty of up to six months in jail and a maximum $1,000 fine.

___

Associated Press writer Terry Tang in Phoenix contributed.

National News

Students eating lunch in the cafeteria at Lowell Elementary School in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Aug....

Associated Press

Schoolkids in 8 states can now eat free school meals, advocates urge Congress for nationwide policy

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — When classes resume after Labor Day, Amber Lightfeather won’t have to worry about where her children’s next meals will be coming from. They’ll be free. Minnesota, New Mexico, Colorado, Vermont, Michigan, and Massachusetts will make school breakfasts and lunches permanently free to all students starting this academic year, regardless of […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

Tens of thousands expected for March on Washington’s 60th anniversary demonstration

WASHINGTON (AP) — Martin Luther King III, along with his wife, Arndrea Waters King, and their 15-year-old daughter, Yolanda, have developed a set of traditions for this time of the year. Each August, they rewatch the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s rapturous address to the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. Even if […]

22 hours ago

Wild horses graze on a hillside by the boundary fence of Theodore Roosevelt National Park near Medo...

Associated Press

Beloved wild horses that roam Theodore Roosevelt National Park may be removed. Many oppose the plan

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The beloved wild horses that roam freely in North Dakota’s Theodore Roosevelt National Park could be removed under a National Park Service proposal that worries advocates who say the horses are a cultural link to the past. Visitors who drive the scenic park road can often see bands of horses, a […]

22 hours ago

Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at the Polk County Summer Sizzle fundraising...

Associated Press

Ramaswamy faces curiosity and skepticism in Iowa after center-stage performance in GOP debate

PELLA, Iowa (AP) — Vivek Ramaswamy has charged back into Iowa, stoking curiosity and skepticism after his attention-grabbing performance in the first Republican presidential debate. The charismatic 38-year-old businessman was met Friday by hundreds of GOP activists in small central cities near Des Moines, with more events planned in the coming days. He is drawing […]

22 hours ago

FILE -Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, speaks after a meeti...

Associated Press

The US and allies clash with North Korea, China and Russia over failed satellite launch and tensions

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its allies clashed Friday with North Korea, Russia and China over Pyongyang’s failed attempts to launch a spy satellite and who is responsible for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula. The open Security Council meeting called by the U.S., Albania, Ecuador, France, Japan and Malta to condemn […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

Jury awards $3.75M to protester hit by hard-foam projectiles fired by Los Angeles police in 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A jury awarded $3.75 million in damages this week to a protester shot twice with hard-foam projectiles fired by Los Angeles police during demonstrations in 2020. Jurors on Wednesday ruled that the LA Police Department was negligent when one or more of its officers fired the so-called less-lethal devices at Asim […]

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Pete the peacock, adored by Las Vegas neighborhood, fatally shot by bow and arrow