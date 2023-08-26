Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

4 people shot at Oklahoma high school football game where officer also fired a weapon, police say

Aug 26, 2023, 12:34 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHOCTAW, Okla. (AP) — Four people were shot during a high school football game Friday night in Oklahoma where a police officer also fired a weapon, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. at a game in Choctaw between Choctaw High School and Del City High School, Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall said.

The victims were transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds. One was treated for a wound to her thigh before being released, but Marshall did not immediately know the conditions of the three remaining victims.

Other than the shooting victims, Marshall said one person was treated for a possible broken leg.

At least one of those shot was a student, but the ages of the victims and whether any of the others were students was not known at the outset of the investigation, Marshall said.

Police received a description of a male suspect who left the scene but the person was not in custody Friday evening, Marshall said.

The number of possible shooters was unknown, but there were reports of two muzzle flashes seen during the shooting, Marshall said.

Del City Police Chief Loyd Berger said off-duty Del City officers were at the game providing security and one of them fired his weapon but was not injured.

“A Del City officer was involved in the shooting,” Berger said, adding that the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the officer’s involvement in the shooting.

The sheriff’s office was asked to assist at the large crime scene while the highway patrol and other community police agencies also responded, Marshall said.

National News

Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen, front left, NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, front right, Russian...

Associated Press

New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four astronauts from four countries rocketed toward the International Space Station on Saturday. They should reach the orbiting lab in their SpaceX capsule Sunday, replacing four astronauts living up there since March. A NASA astronaut was joined on the predawn liftoff from Kennedy Space Center by fliers from Denmark, Japan […]

38 minutes ago

FILE - A sign on the northern road exiting in Gao, Northern Mali, reads "welcome to the islamic sta...

Associated Press

UN experts say Islamic State group almost doubled the territory they control in Mali in under a year

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Islamic State extremists have almost doubled the territory they control in Mali in less than a year, and their al-Qaida-linked rivals are capitalizing on the deadlock and perceived weakness of armed groups that signed a 2015 peace agreement, United Nations experts said in a new report. The stalled implementation of the […]

38 minutes ago

Associated Press

Shooting that followed fight on street in Pasadena, California, wounds 5

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Five people were wounded Friday night in a shooting on a street in Pasadena, California, that followed a fight, authorities said. Pasadena Police Department Lt. Monica Cuellar said officers found the victims on the 100 block of east Orange Grove Boulevard around 7:30 p.m., KNBC-TV reported. Four victims were transported to […]

1 day ago

Students eating lunch in the cafeteria at Lowell Elementary School in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Aug....

Associated Press

Schoolkids in 8 states can now eat free school meals, advocates urge Congress for nationwide policy

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — When classes resume after Labor Day, Amber Lightfeather won’t have to worry about where her children’s next meals will be coming from. They’ll be free. Minnesota, New Mexico, Colorado, Vermont, Michigan, and Massachusetts will make school breakfasts and lunches permanently free to all students starting this academic year, regardless of […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Tens of thousands expected for March on Washington’s 60th anniversary demonstration

WASHINGTON (AP) — Martin Luther King III, along with his wife, Arndrea Waters King, and their 15-year-old daughter, Yolanda, have developed a set of traditions for this time of the year. Each August, they rewatch the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s rapturous address to the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. Even if […]

1 day ago

Wild horses graze on a hillside by the boundary fence of Theodore Roosevelt National Park near Medo...

Associated Press

Beloved wild horses that roam Theodore Roosevelt National Park may be removed. Many oppose the plan

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The beloved wild horses that roam freely in North Dakota’s Theodore Roosevelt National Park could be removed under a National Park Service proposal that worries advocates who say the horses are a cultural link to the past. Visitors who drive the scenic park road can often see bands of horses, a […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

4 people shot at Oklahoma high school football game where officer also fired a weapon, police say