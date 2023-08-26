Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Broadband subsidy program that millions use will expire next year if Congress doesn’t act

Aug 26, 2023, 5:17 AM

Kimberlyn Barton-Reyes, who is paraplegic and visually impaired, poses for a photo at a rehabilitat...

Kimberlyn Barton-Reyes, who is paraplegic and visually impaired, poses for a photo at a rehabilitation center, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Austin, Texas. For Barton-Reyes, the Affordable Connectivity Program is a lifeline and its one-time allocation of $14.2 billion is projected to run out by the middle of 2024. That could end access to affordable broadband for her and more than 20 million households. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the features that internet to every home and business in the United States by 2030 was affordability. But an important federal program established to keep broadband costs down for low-income households is set to expire next year.

The Affordable Connectivity Program has not reached everyone who is eligible. According to an Associated Press analysis of enrollment and census data, less than than 40% of eligible households have utilized the program, which provides monthly subsidies of $30, and in some cases, up to $75, to help pay for internet connections.

Still, the program has been a lifeline for Kimberlyn Barton-Reyes, who is paraplegic and visually impaired. Barton-Reyes did not have to wait for an in-person appointment when a seizure-alert system disconnected from her electric wheelchair in November. The company that services her chair assessed the problem remotely, ordered the parts she needed and got the chair fixed quickly.

“Most people are like ‘Internet is not a basic need,’” said Barton-Reyes, who lives in Austin, Texas. “It absolutely is for me.”

Barton-Reyes relies on Social Security disability insurance for her income while she takes part in a vocational program for adults who are newly blind. She is able to pay for her internet connection with an assist from the Affordable Connectivity Program. Barton-Reyes, who said an autoimmune issue damaged her vision, is working to get other eligible Austin residents signed up, too.

But the program’s future is uncertain. Its primary source of funding, a $14.2 billion allocation, is projected to run out by the middle of 2024. That could end access to affordable broadband for millions of people and hinder the Biden administration’s push to bring connectivity to the people who need it most.

“ACP is the best tool we’ve ever had to help people afford broadband,“ said Drew Garner, broadband policy advisor for Common Sense Media.

Advocacy groups are pushing Congress to extend the program.

“It’s a successful program in many ways, but with a lot of untapped potential because there’s still a long way to go to really make this universal to all people that are eligible for ACP,” said Hernan Galperin, a University of Southern California professor who has researched the program.

Enrollment in approximately 30 states lags behind the national average. Louisiana and Ohio have enrolled more than half of all eligible households.

“There’s probably nowhere in the state, no matter how populated the location is, where someone is not receiving a benefit from the ACP program,” said Veneeth Iyengar, executive director of Louisiana’s broadband program.

Ryan Collins, the broadband program manager of the Buckeye Hills Regional Council in Appalachian Ohio, said the ACP provides crucial assistance.

“If it were a matter of affording groceries or affording the internet, they chose groceries and so they would cancel their subscription,” Collins said.

The program emerged from a pandemic-era benefit and began with some 9 million households nationally. Participation has increased every month since, and today it serves approximately 20.4 million households.

“If the funding drops, all of that momentum will be lost,” said Khotan Harmon, senior program officer for the city of Austin.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the program has already proved itself.

“The Affordable Connectivity Program, the popularity of it, I think, is the kind of thing that will create the political-level support necessary for Congress to see that this is, at the end of the day, an appropriate utilization of resources,” Vilsack said on a recent media call announcing new grants to bolster rural broadband.

Advocates say letting the program expire could damage the already tenuous relationship between consumers and internet service providers just as the nation embarks on an ambitious plan to expand access nationally.

“That will have longer-term breakdowns in our effort to close the digital divide if people are not believing the programs that we’re offering them will be around for a while,” said Joe Kane, director of broadband policy at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation.

Biden announced plans in June to distribute $42.5 billion to ensure broadband access for every U.S. home and business. But internet service providers that bid on state contracts will want to be sure they have customers.

“So not only will the ACP ending make it harder for individuals to afford service, it will make it less likely that ISPs build them the service to begin with,” Garner said.

Lawmakers from both parties, as well as the White House, support the program. Affordable internet was listed as a priority in an Aug. 10 letter from Biden’s budget director, Shalanda Young, to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Participation also straddles the political divide.

As of the end of June, approximately 9.3 million households in Democratic districts and about 9.1 million households in Republican districts receive the monthly benefit, according to AP’s analysis.

Before receiving ACP benefits, New Hampshire-based mother Joanne Soares and her three school-age children had to use her phone to access the internet. Soares, who is deaf, said the home internet connection she can now afford lets her reliably access a video-based interpreting service needed to communicate over the phone.

“I need to have an internet to be able to connect with others,” Soares said. “Without the internet, how am I supposed to make any calls?”

——

Harjai is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

National News

Associated Press

Maryland oral surgeon convicted of murder in girlfriend’s overdose death

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — An oral surgeon was convicted on Friday of a murder charge in the death of his girlfriend who overdosed on anesthetic drugs that he administered at his Maryland home. Jurors heard testimony that James Ryan, 50, set up an intravenous stand to administer the addictive drugs to his 25-year-old girlfriend, Sarah […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

An EF-2 tornado knocks down trees and injures at least 6 in Pennsylvania

MILL RUN, Pa. (AP) — An EF-2 tornado brought down trees and damaged homes as well as a resort and campground in southwestern Pennsylvania, injuring at least six people, authorities said. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said an EF-2 tornado with peak winds estimated at 120 mph (193 kilometers) was on the ground for […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Coroner: Toddler died in hot car parked outside South Carolina high school

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A toddler died inside a hot car on Friday after her mother forgot that she left the girl in the vehicle parked outside a South Carolina high school, according to a county coroner. Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell told The Post and Courier that he believes the 16-month-old girl died due […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Shooting in Boston neighborhood wounds at least 7 people

BOSTON (AP) — A shooting wounded at least seven people in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Saturday morning, police said. All seven were taken to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries, Officer Michael Torigian said. “Firearms have been recovered and arrests have been made,” he said. “It’s an ongoing investigation.” Police received a call at 7:44 […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Hot air balloon lands on Vermont highway median after being stalled in flight

HARTFORD, Vt. (AP) — A hot air balloon made an emergency landing on a highway median in Vermont after becoming stalled in flight. Five people were aboard for a sunset ride Wednesday night when the pilot landed the craft safely on the Interstate 91 median in Hartford, the Valley News reported. Drivers reported seeing the […]

9 hours ago

Utility poles stand in Lahaina on the island of Maui, Hawaii, Aug. 16, 2023. When the winds of Hurr...

Associated Press

Bare electrical wire and poles in need of replacement on Maui were little match for strong winds

In the first moments of the Maui fires, when high winds brought down power poles, slapping electrified wires to the dry grass below, there was a reason the flames erupted all at once in long, neat rows — those wires were bare, uninsulated metal that could spark on contact. Videos and images analyzed by The […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Broadband subsidy program that millions use will expire next year if Congress doesn’t act