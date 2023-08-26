Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Coroner: Toddler died in hot car parked outside South Carolina high school

Aug 26, 2023, 7:33 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A toddler died inside a hot car on Friday after her mother forgot that she left the girl in the vehicle parked outside a South Carolina high school, according to a county coroner.

Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell told The Post and Courier that he believes the 16-month-old girl died due to heat, although an autopsy will be performed. The temperature inside the car likely exceeded 100 degrees F (about 38 degrees C), the coroner said.

The child’s mother works at Bishop England High School, in Charleston, and had parked her sport utility vehicle in front of the private school on Friday morning. A passerby found the child in a car seat roughly six hours later and called 911, according to the coroner.

Hartwell said the child could have survived only minutes inside the car.

“I definitely feel confident that it was triple digits within that car at peak time of today,” he said.

Bishop England canceled its Friday night football game and classes on Monday.

“We ask that you please keep this family and our school community in your prayers during this unspeakably difficult time,” Bishop England High School President Patrick Finneran wrote in an email to families.

Hartwell said police investigators will conduct interviews and present their findings to a county solicitor’s office.

National News

Associated Press

Shooting in Boston neighborhood wounds at least 7 people

BOSTON (AP) — A shooting wounded at least seven people in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Saturday morning, police said. All seven were taken to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries, Officer Michael Torigian said. “Firearms have been recovered and arrests have been made,” he said. “It’s an ongoing investigation.” Police received a call at 7:44 […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Hot air balloon lands on Vermont highway median after being stalled in flight

HARTFORD, Vt. (AP) — A hot air balloon made an emergency landing on a highway median in Vermont after becoming stalled in flight. Five people were aboard for a sunset ride Wednesday night when the pilot landed the craft safely on the Interstate 91 median in Hartford, the Valley News reported. Drivers reported seeing the […]

8 hours ago

Kimberlyn Barton-Reyes, who is paraplegic and visually impaired, poses for a photo at a rehabilitat...

Associated Press

Broadband subsidy program that millions use will expire next year if Congress doesn’t act

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the features that internet to every home and business in the United States by 2030 was affordability. But an important federal program established to keep broadband costs down for low-income households is set to expire next year. The Affordable Connectivity Program has not reached everyone who is eligible. According […]

8 hours ago

Utility poles stand in Lahaina on the island of Maui, Hawaii, Aug. 16, 2023. When the winds of Hurr...

Associated Press

Bare electrical wire and poles in need of replacement on Maui were little match for strong winds

In the first moments of the Maui fires, when high winds brought down power poles, slapping electrified wires to the dry grass below, there was a reason the flames erupted all at once in long, neat rows — those wires were bare, uninsulated metal that could spark on contact. Videos and images analyzed by The […]

8 hours ago

Ethan Meyers, right, carries crosses to put up to honor the victims killed in a recent wildfire in ...

Associated Press

Hawaii’s cherished notion of family, the ‘ohana, endures in tragedy’s aftermath

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Families were torn asunder. A community is reeling with grief. More than 100 people have perished and hundreds more remain missing after flames and smoke barreled from the hills and annihilated the historic town of Lahaina. But even in places overwhelmed by despair and devastation, the Hawaiian spirit known as ‘ohana […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

4 people shot at Oklahoma high school football game where officer also fired a weapon, police say

CHOCTAW, Okla. (AP) — Four people were shot during a high school football game Friday night in Oklahoma where a police officer also fired a weapon, authorities said. Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. at a game in Choctaw between Choctaw High School and Del City High School, Choctaw Police […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Coroner: Toddler died in hot car parked outside South Carolina high school