Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Man killed, several injured in overnight shooting in Louisville

Aug 27, 2023, 7:13 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) — A shooting near a Louisville restaurant and bar early Sunday left one man dead and five others injured by gunshots, according to police.

Police arrived at the scene in downtown Louisville around 3 a.m. and found a man dead, Louisville Police Maj. Shannon Lauder told media near the scene. Another man wounded by gunfire was transported to a hospital and was in critical condition Sunday morning.

Four other people suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and another man was hurt in a fall, according to media reports. There have been no arrests in the shooting. Lauder urged anyone with information about the shooting to call police.

The shooting occurred near the Southern Restaurant & Lounge on Third Street in the city’s downtown area.

Police were continuing to investigate Sunday morning.

National News

FILE - Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during an event about high-speed internet infrastruc...

Associated Press

Biden’s commerce secretary is the latest Cabinet member to visit China in a bid for improved ties

WASHINGTON (AP) — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is the latest member of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet to visit China as his administration tries to mend the deteriorating ties between the world’s two largest economies. She promises to be “practical” without compromising the U.S. push to “responsibly” manage that economic relationship. Raimondo plans meetings with Chinese […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from Hartsfield-Jackson...

Associated Press

Trump’s drumbeat of lies about the 2020 election keeps getting louder. Here are the facts

WASHINGTON (AP) — With Donald Trump facing felony charges over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, the former president is flooding the airwaves and his social media platform with distortions, misinformation and unfounded conspiracy theories about his defeat. It’s part of a multiyear effort to undermine public confidence in the American electoral process as […]

7 hours ago

University of Wisconsin-Madison senior Arianna Barajas talks about whooping cranes on Tuesday, Aug....

Associated Press

Environmental groups recruit people of color into overwhelmingly white conservation world

BARABOO, Wis. (AP) — Arianna Barajas never thought of herself as the outdoors type. The daughter of Mexican immigrants who grew up in Chicago’s suburbs, her forays into nature usually amounted to a bike ride to a community park. She was interested in wild animals but had no idea she could make a living working […]

1 day ago

A maintenance worker pushes a refuse cart in the sun, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. A histor...

Associated Press

Workers exposed to extreme heat have no consistent protection in the US

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Santos Brizuela spent more than two decades laboring outdoors, persisting despite a bout of heatstroke while cutting sugarcane in Mexico and chronic laryngitis from repeated exposure to the hot sun while on various other jobs. But last summer, while on a construction crew in Las Vegas, he reached his breaking point. […]

1 day ago

In this photo provided by the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Kenneth Allen, professor of nucl...

Associated Press

Ten-hut Time Machine? West Point to open time capsule possibly left by cadets in the 1820s

A long-forgotten time capsule at West Point recently discovered inside the base of a monument and believed to have been left by cadets in the late 1820s is expected to be pried open Monday. The contents of the small lead box could possibly provide a window into the early, more Spartan days of the storied […]

1 day ago

File - Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company facility under c...

Associated Press

Global inflation pressures could become harder to manage in coming years, research suggests

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — Rising trade barriers. Aging populations. A broad transition from carbon-spewing fossil fuels to renewable energy. The prevalence of such trends across the world could intensify global inflation pressures in the coming years and make it harder for the Federal Reserve and other central banks to meet their inflation targets. That […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Man killed, several injured in overnight shooting in Louisville