Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Judge to decide if father of man accused in parade shooting will stand trial too

Aug 28, 2023, 5:19 AM

Robert E. Crimo Jr., arrives for an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023,...

Robert E. Crimo Jr., arrives for an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Waukegan, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois judge is expected to decide Monday whether the father of the man accused of fatally shooting seven people at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago will stand trial himself for helping his son obtain a gun license three years earlier.

Prosecutors charged the father, Robert Crimo Jr., under an unconstitutionally vague law and the whole case should therefore be tossed, his lawyer argued at a hearing earlier this month in Waukegan, north of Highland Park where the 2022 shooting took place. If Lake County Judge George Strickland rejects the defense motion to dismiss, Crimo Jr.’s bench trial would start on Nov. 6.

The judge said at that earlier hearing that he’d take three weeks to mull a decision and announce his ruling at Monday’s hearing.

Crimo Jr. pleaded not guilty earlier this year to seven counts of reckless conduct — one count for each person killed. Each count carries a maximum three-year prison term.

Prosecutors had alleged that he helped his son, Robert Crimo III, obtain a gun license even though the then-19-year-old had threatened violence.

The four-sentence section of the state law invoked to charge Crimo Jr. says “a person commits reckless conduct when he or she, by any means lawful or unlawful, recklessly performs an act or acts that … cause great bodily harm or permanent disability or disfigurement to another person.”

A defense filing argued that the law’s lack of specificity makes it impossible to know what actions qualify as criminal reckless conduct. They also say it offers no definition of “cause,” opening the way for prosecutors to wrongly link the signing of a gun license application to a shooting years later.

“Here, the reckless conduct charge … specifically seeks to criminalize the Defendant’s lawful act of signing a truthful affidavit,” according to the filing. It adds that, until Crimo Jr.’s case, “Illinois has never prosecuted an individual for signing a truthful affidavit under oath.”

Crimo Jr.’s lawyer, George Gomez, argued earlier this month that prosecutors interpreted the law in an overly broad way that could create a “chilling effect” for residents who would worry that signing any affidavit — in this case, a firearm owner’s ID application — could eventually be deemed reckless conduct.

Garson S. Fischer, an assistant Illinois attorney general, countered that the law was not overly broad, in part because it is limited to reckless conduct that causes great bodily harm.

A grand jury indicted the son last year on 21 first-degree murder counts, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery, representing the seven people killed and dozens wounded in the attack. Potential evidence is voluminous in the son’s case, for which no trial date has been set. He has pleaded not guilty.

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said after the father’s arrest that the accusations are based on his sponsorship of his son’s application for a gun license in December 2019. Authorities say Crimo III tried to kill himself in April 2019 and was accused by a family member in September 2019 of making threats to “kill everyone.”

“Parents who help their kids get weapons of war are morally and legally responsible when those kids hurt others with those weapons,” Rinehart said at the time.

Legal experts have said it’s rare for a parent or guardian of a suspect in a shooting to face charges, in part because it’s so difficult to prove such charges.

The father is a familiar face around Highland Park, where he was once a mayoral candidate and operated convenience stores. He was released on a $50,000 bond after his December arrest.

National News

Associated Press

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to call on Democrats to codify ‘Obamacare’ into state law

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will call on state lawmakers this week to pass legislation proactively protecting key provisions in the Affordable Care Act, including no-cost preventive services, as the nation’s health law continues to face legal challenges in federal court. Whitmer, who is in her second term and working for the […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, May 9, 2023, in Miami. Florida of...

Associated Press

As Idalia nears, Florida officals warn of ‘potentially widespread’ gas contamination: What to know

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials are warning drivers of potential fuel contamination at dozens of gas stations on the Gulf Coast as residents brace for the landfall later this week of Tropical Storm Idalia. On Monday, Idalia was near the coast of Cuba and on a potential track to come ashore as a hurricane […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Second man dies following weekend shooting in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) — A second man has died following a weekend shooting near a Louisville, Kentucky, restaurant and bar in which several other people were injured, authorities said. Officers arrived at the scene in downtown Louisville around 3 a.m. Sunday and found one man dead and five people who had been wounded, Police Maj. […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

A fire-rescue helicopter has crashed in Florida; officials say 2 are injured

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A medical rescue helicopter crashed Monday near Fort Lauderdale, injuring two people, authorities said. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said one of its fire-rescue helicopters crashed near the Pompano Beach Airpark shortly before 9 a.m. In a statement, the office said two people were hurt. It did not give their conditions […]

8 hours ago

Utility poles stand in Lahaina on the island of Maui, Hawaii, Aug. 16, 2023. When the winds of Hurr...

Associated Press

Bare electrical wire and poles in need of replacement on Maui were little match for strong winds

In the first moments of the Maui fires, when high winds brought down power poles, slapping electrified wires to the dry grass below, there was a reason the flames erupted all at once in long, neat rows

8 hours ago

FILE - People watch from their vehicle as President Donald Trump, on left of video screen, and Demo...

Associated Press

Biden is ‘old,’ Trump is ‘corrupt’: AP-NORC poll has ominous signs for both in possible 2024 rematch

WASHINGTON (AP) — Old. Confused. Corrupt. Dishonest. Those are among the top terms Americans use when they’re asked to describe President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, the Republican best positioned to face him in next year’s election. Unflattering portraits of both emerge clearly in a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Judge to decide if father of man accused in parade shooting will stand trial too