Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Second man dies following weekend shooting in downtown Louisville

Aug 28, 2023, 8:15 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) —

A second man has died following a weekend shooting near a Louisville, Kentucky, restaurant and bar in which several other people were injured, authorities said.

Officers arrived at the scene in downtown Louisville around 3 a.m. Sunday and found one man dead and five people who had been wounded, Police Maj. Shannon Lauder said. One of the wounded — a man — later died at a hospital, Mayor Craig Greenberg said at a news conference.

The other four people who were wounded suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and man who wasn’t shot was hurt in a fall, according to media reports.

Police haven’t arrested anyone, and Lauder urged anyone with information to come forward.

There were 200-300 people in the area at the time of the shooting, which occurred outside the Southern Restaurant & Lounge.

Greenberg said he and the building’s landlord have worked together to end the establishment’s lease, which will take effect Thursday.

“We will enforce our laws and ordinances,” Greenberg said. “There are too many of these incidents happening in the middle of the night when bars and clubs are the only businesses that are still open. We must do more to address our gun violence epidemic.”

Southern Restaurant & Lounge is owned by Tyheshia Thompson, according to a Kentucky odatabase of alcoholic beverage licenses, WDRB-TV reported.

Thompson told WDRB that she’s a silent investor, that she wasn’t there at the time of the shooting and that she had no further comment.

National News

Associated Press

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to call on Democrats to codify ‘Obamacare’ into state law

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will call on state lawmakers this week to pass legislation proactively protecting key provisions in the Affordable Care Act, including no-cost preventive services, as the nation’s health law continues to face legal challenges in federal court. Whitmer, who is in her second term and working for the […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, May 9, 2023, in Miami. Florida of...

Associated Press

As Idalia nears, Florida officals warn of ‘potentially widespread’ gas contamination: What to know

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials are warning drivers of potential fuel contamination at dozens of gas stations on the Gulf Coast as residents brace for the landfall later this week of Tropical Storm Idalia. On Monday, Idalia was near the coast of Cuba and on a potential track to come ashore as a hurricane […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

A fire-rescue helicopter has crashed in Florida; officials say 2 are injured

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A medical rescue helicopter crashed Monday near Fort Lauderdale, injuring two people, authorities said. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said one of its fire-rescue helicopters crashed near the Pompano Beach Airpark shortly before 9 a.m. In a statement, the office said two people were hurt. It did not give their conditions […]

8 hours ago

Utility poles stand in Lahaina on the island of Maui, Hawaii, Aug. 16, 2023. When the winds of Hurr...

Associated Press

Bare electrical wire and poles in need of replacement on Maui were little match for strong winds

In the first moments of the Maui fires, when high winds brought down power poles, slapping electrified wires to the dry grass below, there was a reason the flames erupted all at once in long, neat rows

8 hours ago

Robert E. Crimo Jr., arrives for an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023,...

Associated Press

Judge to decide if father of man accused in parade shooting will stand trial too

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois judge is expected to decide Monday whether the father of the man accused of fatally shooting seven people at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago will stand trial himself for helping his son obtain a gun license three years earlier. Prosecutors charged the father, Robert Crimo Jr., under […]

8 hours ago

FILE - People watch from their vehicle as President Donald Trump, on left of video screen, and Demo...

Associated Press

Biden is ‘old,’ Trump is ‘corrupt’: AP-NORC poll has ominous signs for both in possible 2024 rematch

WASHINGTON (AP) — Old. Confused. Corrupt. Dishonest. Those are among the top terms Americans use when they’re asked to describe President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, the Republican best positioned to face him in next year’s election. Unflattering portraits of both emerge clearly in a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Second man dies following weekend shooting in downtown Louisville