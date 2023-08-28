Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Police search for suspected shooter at University of North Carolina; students warned to stay inside

Aug 28, 2023, 10:55 AM | Updated: 12:26 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — An apparent shooting at the University of North Carolina flagship campus on Monday led to a school-wide alert warning of an “armed, dangerous person on or near campus” and urging people to go inside and avoid windows.

Authorities didn’t provide details of the alleged shooting on the Chapel Hill campus, including whether anyone had been shot. But Gov. Roy Cooper posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he had spoken to the Orange County sheriff and the state’s public safety secretary and “pledged all state resources needed to capture the shooter and protect the UNC campus.”

Cooper didn’t provide further information. School officials said as soon as they had verified information, they would share it. They didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking further details.

The school’s first alert was sent out just after 1 p.m. At 1:50 p.m., officials posted on X that the shelter-in-place order remained in effect and that it was “an ongoing situation.” About 40 minutes later, the school added a post saying: “Remain sheltered in place. This is an ongoing situation. Suspect at large.”

About two hours after the first alert went out, officers were still arriving in droves, with about 30 police vehicles at the scene and multiple helicopters circling over the school, where the fall semester started last week.

An officer admonished two people who tried to exit the student center, yelling “Inside, now!”

About 10 minutes later, law enforcement escorted a group of students out of one of the science buildings, with everyone walking in an orderly line with their hands up.

A student told TV station WTVD that she had barricaded her dormitory door with her furniture. Another student, speaking softly, described hiding in fear with others in a dark bathroom.

The report of the shooting and subsequent lockdown paralyzed campus and parts of the surrounding town of Chapel Hill a week after classes began at the state’s flagship public university. The university has approximately 20,000 undergraduate students and 12,000 graduate students.

Nearby Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools posted on social media that all doors would be locked at its schools and offices until authorities say it’s safe.

___

Associated Press writers Sarah Brumfield in Silver Spring, Maryland, and Sarah Rankin in Richmond, Virginia, contributed to this report.

National News

Associated Press

Georgia’s election board leader who debunked unfounded 2020 election fraud claims is stepping down

ATLANTA (AP) — The retired federal judge leading Georgia’s State Election Board is resigning effective Friday from the panel, which sought under his tenure to debunk unfounded claims of election fraud stemming from the 2020 presidential vote. Gov. Brian Kemp made the announcement Monday that William “Bill” Duffey Jr. would be stepping down, although his […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

As worker actions continue nationwide, White House highlights how administration is helping unions

WASHINGTON (AP) — As worker actions continue from Hollywood to Detroit, and new labor unions crop up at firms like Starbucks and Amazon, the White House on Monday was highlighting its effort to bolster worker organizing throughout the U.S. President Joe Biden is counting on critical labor support as he campaigns for a second term […]

12 hours ago

This photo provided by the North Dakota Attorney office shows police body-worn camera video footage...

Associated Press

Videos show how the Fargo shooter targeted officers, North Dakota attorney general says

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — More video recordings of an ambush of police officers in Fargo, North Dakota, show how the gunman cased the scene of a fender bender, waiting and watching for roughly four minutes as more officers arrived before opening fire. The additional videos — from officers’ body cameras, a police dashboard camera and […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

1 dead after a driver and biker group exchange gunfire in road rage dispute near Independence Hall

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A motorcyclist died over the weekend after being shot by a Cadillac driver in the heart of Philadelphia’s historic area after a group of bikers blocked the drivers way, according to Philadelphia police. The Saturday night shooting steps from the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall, the nation’s birthplace, focused new attention on […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

After lots of hype, West Point treasure box opening yields no bombshells, just silt

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — The highly anticipated opening of a lead box believed to have been placed in the base of a West Point monument by cadets almost two centuries ago yielded little more than gray silt when unsealed during a livestreamed event Monday. An audience at the U.S. Military Academy primed to see […]

12 hours ago

FILE - This 1974 image provided by the FBI shows a poster seeking information for homicide victim R...

Associated Press

Authorities identify husband as killer in ‘Lady of the Dunes’ cold case

Authorities in Massachusetts on Monday concluded a woman whose mutilated body was discovered on Cape Cod nearly 50 years ago was killed by her husband. The announcement by the Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois Monday brings to a close one of the state’s most famous cold cases. It was only in October that […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Police search for suspected shooter at University of North Carolina; students warned to stay inside