Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

1 dead after a driver and biker group exchange gunfire in road rage dispute near Independence Hall

Aug 28, 2023, 11:40 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A motorcyclist died over the weekend after being shot by a Cadillac driver in the heart of Philadelphia’s historic area after a group of bikers blocked the drivers way, according to Philadelphia police.

The Saturday night shooting steps from the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall, the nation’s birthplace, focused new attention on the gun violence plaguing the city and the nation. Police believe the driver and the biker group traded fire, but they are not yet sure who fired first, a spokeswoman said.

“Unfortunately, our country’s gun problem means disputes can turn deadly, needlessly cutting young lives short,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a social media post, attributing the violence to a road rage dispute.

The 36-year-old driver, who has not been identified, was shot in the arm and took himself to a hospital, where he was treated before being released Sunday, police spokeswoman Tanya Little said. No charges have been filed, but the shooting remains under investigation. Police identified the motorcycle rider as 29-year-old Angel Luis Rios of the city’s Frankford section. He was shot twice in the torso and pronounced dead at a nearby hospital just before 9:30 p.m.

Before police arrived, National Park Service rangers who patrol the historic area briefly detained a 24-year-old man who allegedly fired at the Cadillac. City homicide investigators are now in charge of the case. Little did not know when a decision on charges would be made.

“We are grateful to the Philadelphia Police Department who responded quickly to the situation and kept it from escalating,” the mayor said. The shooting occurred on a warm summer evening in an area dotted with cobblestone streets that is popular with tourists, residents and restaurant goers, many of whom dine outside. It was just one of a spate of shootings across the city over the weekend. In north Philadelphia, a 39-year-old man was shot five times and died shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday. Two other men were also critically wounded by gunshots. Police called all three men the victims of a triple shooting.

National News

Associated Press

After lots of hype, West Point treasure box opening yields no bombshells, just silt

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — The highly anticipated opening of a lead box believed to have been placed in the base of a West Point monument by cadets almost two centuries ago yielded little more than gray silt when unsealed during a livestreamed event Monday. An audience at the U.S. Military Academy primed to see […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

University of North Carolina warns of armed person on campus and urges people to stay inside

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill sent out an alert Monday warning of an “armed, dangerous person on or near campus” and urging people to go inside and avoid windows. The first alert was sent out just after 1 p.m. At 1:50 p.m., officials posted on X, formerly […]

12 hours ago

FILE - This 1974 image provided by the FBI shows a poster seeking information for homicide victim R...

Associated Press

Authorities identify husband as killer in ‘Lady of the Dunes’ cold case

Authorities in Massachusetts on Monday concluded a woman whose mutilated body was discovered on Cape Cod nearly 50 years ago was killed by her husband. The announcement by the Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois Monday brings to a close one of the state’s most famous cold cases. It was only in October that […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Alaska report details 280 missing Indigenous people, including whether disappearances are suspicious

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Law enforcement has prepared a first-of-its-kind report detailing missing Alaska Natives and American Indian people in Alaska, a newspaper reported. The Alaska Department of Public Safety last week released the Missing Indigenous Persons Report, which includes the names of 280 people, dates of their last contact and whether police believe the […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder sits at the head of a legislative session in Columbus, ...

Associated Press

Convicted ex-Ohio House speaker moved to Oklahoma prison to begin his 20-year sentence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Convicted former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder has been transferred to Oklahoma to begin his time in federal prison. The 64-year-old Republican had been held in the Butler County Jail in southwestern Ohio since he was sentenced June 29 to 20 years for his role in the largest corruption scheme in […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

California sues district that requires parents be notified if their kids change pronouns

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — California’s attorney general sued a Southern California school district Monday over its recently adopted policy that requires schools to notify parents if their children change their gender identification or pronouns. Attorney General Rob Bonta said he filed a lawsuit against the Chino Valley Unified School District over the policy that […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

1 dead after a driver and biker group exchange gunfire in road rage dispute near Independence Hall