Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Videos show how the Fargo shooter targeted officers, North Dakota attorney general says

Aug 28, 2023, 11:43 AM

This photo provided by the North Dakota Attorney office shows police body-worn camera video footage...

This photo provided by the North Dakota Attorney office shows police body-worn camera video footage of a police encounter with Mohamad Barakat on July 14, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. Dramatic video footage of a shooting ambush last month in Fargo that left one police officer dead and two others and a bystander wounded was shown Thursday, Aug. 17, highlighting the surprise nature of the attack on police responding to a routine traffic crash. (North Dakota Attorney office via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(North Dakota Attorney office via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — More video recordings of an ambush of police officers in Fargo, North Dakota, show how the gunman cased the scene of a fender bender, waiting and watching for roughly four minutes as more officers arrived before opening fire.

The additional videos — from officers’ body cameras, a police dashboard camera and a nearby business — were showed to The Associated Press and other media by North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley.

“It’s fair to deduce from all of this that he is clearly targeting the police,” Wrigley told the AP.

“He seemed to be waiting, and by waiting, doubled the number of police officers that were there,” but that “doesn’t speak to motive of why he did it,” the attorney general said.

As the investigation wraps up, the FBI is helping to interview people who exchanged “unremarkable” amounts of money with gunman Mohamad Barakat before the July 14 shooting, Wrigley said.

The attorney general has said Barakat appeared to be an example of the “lone wolves” concept, and there’s no indication anyone helped him.

Barakat lived alone in an apartment, working odd jobs for money. He had no criminal record or social media presence, authorities said, and had so little contact with others that the only photo investigators have provided is a blurry image taken from a video.

Authorities have said Barakat loaded his car with guns, ammunition and explosives and was likely planning a larger attack in the Fargo area. Then he happened upon the fender bender, and may have ambushed the officers to create a diversion.

Barakat shot and killed Jake Wallin, who managed to fire one round before he died, and wounded Officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes along with Karlee Koswick, a woman who had rear-ended another vehicle in the crash. All three have since left the hospital.

In the videos, Barakat can be seen driving around the area and parking twice in an adjacent parking lot as people came and went amid busy traffic and firefighters responded to the crash. The rear-ended vehicle parked just feet away from Barakat, carrying several other people who soon found themselves ducking for their lives.

Barakat appeared to wait until the three officers moved closer, into a grassy area between the parking lot and street, to interview crash witnesses. He opened fire from his vehicle, with no apparent warning, using a .223-caliber rifle that had had been modified with a binary trigger to unleash a torrent of bullets, some of which hit passing cars and nearby homes.

It’s just “the winds of fate” that more people weren’t wounded, Wrigley said.

A fourth officer, Zach Robinson, was in the street when the gunfire erupted and began firing back with a 9 mm handgun, ducking behind Koswick’s car and then rising up to shoot the clip of Barakat’s rifle, effectively disabling the weapon, from about 75 feet (23 meters) away. Calling for backup, he says “Send everybody,” and then runs toward danger as Barakat moves between the parked cars.

The video then shows the wounded Barakat on the ground, still waving a handgun and ignoring Robinson’s commands to drop the weapon. Ultimately, Robinson fired five more shots. In the end, after nearly two minutes, 21 of the 31 shots Robinson fired had struck the gunman.

Police vehicles then rushed in from all directions, joined by several ambulances. The firefighters already at the scene for the crash ran to the officers’ sides; they had backed up their truck, its front tire punctured by gunfire, to block traffic as the bullets flew.

Hawes’ body camera was shot off his chest and landed on the sidewalk, where it captured audio of the gunfire and sirens. Another camera recorded Hawes crawling to Dotas’ side to comfort him after both were shot. Robinson helped a responding officer handcuff the dying gunman, then comfort Dotas as responders cut off his clothing to render aid.

Video recordings also show Koswick run and fall after being shot. She had been on the sidewalk, talking on her phone.

Wrigley had already presented a segment of Robinson’s body camera recording at a press conference this month, showing the moments leading up to Barakat’s abrupt attack and how Robinson confronted him, likely preventing much more bloodshed.

Investigators found numerous guns, 1,800 rounds of ammunition, a homemade grenade and explosives in Barakat’s vehicle.

Barakat, 37, was a Syrian national who had come to the U.S. on an asylum request in 2012 and became a U.S. citizen in 2019, Wrigley has said. Concerns about his guns prompted police to interview Barakat at his home at least twice in recent years, but he appeared to have acquired the weapons legally.

After the attack, investigators examining Barakat’s internet history found that over the past five years, he had searched for terms including “kill fast,” “explosive ammo,” “incendiary rounds,” “mass shooting events,” and one for “area events where there are crowds.” That brought up a news article with the headline, ”Thousands enjoy first day of Downtown Fargo Street Fair,” a day before the shooting.

Robinson is now back on the job, his actions commended by both Wrigley and Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski.

National News

Associated Press

1 dead after a driver and biker group exchange gunfire in road rage dispute near Independence Hall

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A motorcyclist died over the weekend after being shot by a Cadillac driver in the heart of Philadelphia’s historic area after a group of bikers blocked the drivers way, according to Philadelphia police. The Saturday night shooting steps from the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall, the nation’s birthplace, focused new attention on […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

After lots of hype, West Point treasure box opening yields no bombshells, just silt

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — The highly anticipated opening of a lead box believed to have been placed in the base of a West Point monument by cadets almost two centuries ago yielded little more than gray silt when unsealed during a livestreamed event Monday. An audience at the U.S. Military Academy primed to see […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

University of North Carolina warns of armed person on campus and urges people to stay inside

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill sent out an alert Monday warning of an “armed, dangerous person on or near campus” and urging people to go inside and avoid windows. The first alert was sent out just after 1 p.m. At 1:50 p.m., officials posted on X, formerly […]

12 hours ago

FILE - This 1974 image provided by the FBI shows a poster seeking information for homicide victim R...

Associated Press

Authorities identify husband as killer in ‘Lady of the Dunes’ cold case

Authorities in Massachusetts on Monday concluded a woman whose mutilated body was discovered on Cape Cod nearly 50 years ago was killed by her husband. The announcement by the Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois Monday brings to a close one of the state’s most famous cold cases. It was only in October that […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Alaska report details 280 missing Indigenous people, including whether disappearances are suspicious

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Law enforcement has prepared a first-of-its-kind report detailing missing Alaska Natives and American Indian people in Alaska, a newspaper reported. The Alaska Department of Public Safety last week released the Missing Indigenous Persons Report, which includes the names of 280 people, dates of their last contact and whether police believe the […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder sits at the head of a legislative session in Columbus, ...

Associated Press

Convicted ex-Ohio House speaker moved to Oklahoma prison to begin his 20-year sentence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Convicted former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder has been transferred to Oklahoma to begin his time in federal prison. The 64-year-old Republican had been held in the Butler County Jail in southwestern Ohio since he was sentenced June 29 to 20 years for his role in the largest corruption scheme in […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Videos show how the Fargo shooter targeted officers, North Dakota attorney general says