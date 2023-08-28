Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Florida prays Idalia won’t join long list of destructive storms with names starting with “I.”

Aug 28, 2023, 12:57 PM

FILE - Fire destroys homes along the beach on Galveston Island, Texas, as Hurricane Ike approaches,...

FILE - Fire destroys homes along the beach on Galveston Island, Texas, as Hurricane Ike approaches, Sept. 12, 2008. Hurricanes beginning with the letter "I" have been among the most destructive to strike the United States, moreso than any other letter of the alphabet. Idalia is on a path to strike Florida's Gulf Coast as a major hurricane to join the long list of catastrophic examples. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Floridians pray that when Idalia hits the Gulf Coast it won’t join the long list of destructive Atlantic Ocean storms whose names started with “I.”

Since 1955, 13 Atlantic storm names beginning with “I” have been retired, according to the National Weather Service. That happens when a storm’s death toll or destruction is so severe that using its name again would be insensitive, according to the World Meteorological Organization, which oversees storm naming.

Some letter has to be No. 1, and hurricane season often reaches its peak around the time that the pre-determined alphabetical storm-name list gets to the “I.”

After “I” storms, 10 names that begin with “F” have been retired, as have nine storms beginning with “C,” University of Miami hurricane expert Brian McNoldy said.

In addition to the 13 retired “I” names from Atlantic Ocean hurricanes, a handful of Pacific Ocean storms beginning with “I” have been retired since 1982.

The U.S. began using female names for storms in 1953 partly to avoid confusion and make warnings more efficient by using easy-to-remember names, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Before then, radio stations used to broadcast warnings with numbers and names that confused people. By the late 1970s, male names were also being used for storms in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, according to NOAA.

Notorious I-storms in recent memory have included:

HURRICANE ISABEL

The 2003 storm reached Category 5 strength over the Atlantic. Though it weakened before making landfall on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, its winds caused extensive damage. More than 8 feet (2.4 meters) of seawater flooded rivers across the Chesapeake Bay region, according to accounts from the National Weather Service. The hurricane was blamed for 17 deaths.

HURRICANE IVAN

Ivan tore through Grand Cayman island in 2004, damaging or destroying an estimated 95 percent of the buildings there, the National Weather Service said. Then, it slammed into the United States near Gulf Shores, Alabama, spawning more than 100 tornadoes as it moved inland. More than 92 people were killed.

HURRICANE IKE

Ike “left a long trail of death and destruction” in Haiti, Cuba and the United States in 2008, the weather service said. An estimated 74 people in Haiti were killed by flooding and mudslides, the agency said. Later, it struck the U.S. as a Category 2 hurricane at Galveston Island in Texas.

HURRICANE IDA

Ida slammed into the Louisiana coast with winds of up to 150 mph in 2021, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people across New Orleans and nearby parishes. The deaths included at least five nursing home residents who were among about 800 elderly residents sent to a warehouse to try and survive the storm.

HURRICANE IAN

Ian struck Cuba as a major hurricane in 2022, bringing down the nation’s electric grid and causing blackouts across large parts of the island nation. Later, as a Category 4 hurricane, it slammed into Florida’s Gulf Coast, flooding houses on both coasts of the state, destroying reefs and bringing “red tide” algae to Gulf waters. Ian was blamed for more than 100 deaths, most of them in Florida.

National News

In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, 9:41 am ET satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmo...

Associated Press

Florida football team alters its travel plans with Tropical Storm Idalia approaching the state

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is altering its travel plans for the team’s season opener at No. 14 Utah on Thursday night, hoping to avoid Tropical Storm Idalia. A team spokesman said Monday that the Gators will fly to Dallas on Tuesday, practice and spend the night there, and then travel to Salt Lake City […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Google to invest another $1.7 billion into Ohio data centers

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Google will invest an additional $1.7 billion to support three data center campuses in central Ohio, the company announced Monday. The tech giant now operates a center in New Albany and announced in May that it would build additional centers in Columbus and Lancaster to help power its artificial intelligence […]

14 hours ago

Fiona Ferro, of France, returns a shot to Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, during the first round of ...

Associated Press

Fiona Ferro, a tennis player who accused her ex-coach of sexual assault, returned to the US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Shortly after losing in U.S. Open qualifying a year ago, tennis player Fiona Ferro accused her former coach, Pierre Bouteyre, of rape. That case is still pending, and Ferro took a few months off from the tour after going public with her story, but she returned to Flushing Meadows on Monday […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Michigan woman pleads no contest in 2022 pond crash that led to drowning deaths of her 3 young sons

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan woman whose three young sons drowned last year after her SUV crashed into an ice-covered pond pleaded no contest Monday to several charges in connection with the crash. An Ottawa County judge accepted Leticia Gonzales’ no contest plea Monday to operating while intoxicated causing serious injury and […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Man charged with cyberstalking ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend while posing as different ex

A Colorado man has been charged in federal court with cyberstalking his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend in Hawaii while repeatedly posing as a different ex-boyfriend, federal prosecutors said Monday. John B. Hart, 53, of Louisville, who previously lived in Hawaii, was arrested Friday in Colorado. Hart was temporarily represented by a lawyer from the […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

The Jacksonville shooter killed a devoted dad, a beloved mom and a teen helping support his family

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A.J. Laguerre worked at a Dollar General store after finishing high school to help support the grandmother who raised him. Angela Michelle Carr was an Uber driver beloved by her children. Jerrald Gallion relished weekends with his 4-year-old daughter. All three were slain Saturday when a gunman with swastikas painted on […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Florida prays Idalia won’t join long list of destructive storms with names starting with “I.”