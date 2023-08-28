Hint of autumn appears in Puget Sound, ‘but summer will be back’

As a sunny and hot summer wraps up, the weather in the Puget Sound region will be mostly cloudy through Saturday.

Air quality is acceptable. But there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

“Expect some decent weather for the Labor Day weekend,” said KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner.

There’s a good chance of rain overnight. After a mostly-cloudy Monday we will see much of the same Tuesday. There should be light rain early then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. The high Tuesday will be around 64 degrees with a 60% chance of rain.

“We could see some lightning in town both tonight and parts of the day tomorrow,” Matthew Cullen, a National Weather Service meteorologist told KIRO Newsradio.

“Most areas are not going to see a significant amount of rain,” Buehner said. “But that may not be the case along the coast and in the mountains.”

We’ll have cloudy skies in the lowlands and there will be a slight chance of a rain shower Wednesday. The high will be 72 degrees.

“We’re getting a taste of fall this week, but summer will be back,” Buehner explained.

On Thursday, the clouds continue with occasional rain showers. The high will be around 67 degrees.

“The temperatures this week are close to seasonal averages,” Buehner said.

We’ll start to see more sun Friday. It will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a rain shower. The high will be around 73.

We will also see partly cloudy skies Saturday, but a bit warmer. The high will be around 80.

On Sunday, expect showers in the morning with some clearing in the afternoon. The high, however, will only get up to 67 degrees. The chance of rain will be around 30%.

The upcoming rain will be bringing some needed precipitation to the region.

“We’ve had just over 29 inches since Oct. 1 of last year,” Cullen said. “Our normal is about 37 inches. So, we’re trailing about eight inches behind schedule.”

Looking ahead a bit, Buehner said he doesn’t think the summer heat and sun will last as long as it did in 2022.

“We had got summer weather into the middle of October last year,” Buehner explained. “Not sure that will be the case this year.”

Contributing: Ted Buehner