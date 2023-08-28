Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

FEMA changes wildfire compensation rules for New Mexicans affected by last year’s historic blaze

Aug 28, 2023, 3:32 PM | Updated: 5:20 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced changes Monday to its wildfire compensation rules after a planned burn by the U.S. Forest Service last year exploded into the largest and most destructive blaze in New Mexico’s recorded history.

FEMA officials said they are expanding coverage for those affected by Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire for mental health treatment and reduced long-term property values, and removing the 25% cap on reforestation and revegetation costs, and on risk-reduction practices.

The changes stem from legislation that U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján and other members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation helped get passed in 2022.

The legislation also established a claims office within FEMA that Luján said has secured $3.95 billion for New Mexico families and businesses affected by the wildfire.

“The federal government started these fires and now it has a moral obligation to help New Mexicans who were impacted,” Luján said in a statement Monday.

The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire burned more than 533 square miles (2.5 square kilometers) in Taos, Mora and San Miguel counties between early April and late June of 2022.

Authorities said an improperly extinguished Forest Service pile burn operation rekindled and merged with another wildfire, destroying about 900 structures, including several hundred homes.

National News

Associated Press

UN in ‘unprecedented’ 6-month withdrawal of nearly 13,000 peacekeepers from Mali

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations is in the throes of what Secretary-General António Guterres calls an “unprecedented” six-month exit from Mali on orders of the West African nation’s military junta, which has brought in mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner Group to help fight an Islamic insurgency. The U.N. special envoy for Mali, El-Ghassim Wane, […]

17 hours ago

Residents gather at a prayer vigil for the victims of a mass shooting a day earlier, in Jacksonvill...

Associated Press

HBCU president lauds students, officer for stopping Jacksonville killer before racist store attack

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A campus security officer tipped off by observant students likely stopped the killer who fatally shot three people at a nearby Dollar General Store from carrying out his racist attack at Edward Waters University, the president of the historically Black institution said Monday. Students reported seeing a young, white man, pull […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Denver to pay $4.7 million to settle claims it targeted George Floyd protesters for violating curfew

DENVER (AP) — Denver will pay $4.7 million to settle a class action lawsuit that alleged that protesters were unjustly targeted for violating the city’s curfew during demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd in 2020. City councilors unanimously agreed to the deal Monday without any debate. The lawsuit alleged that the city directed police […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

News outlet asks court to dismiss former Mississippi governor’s defamation lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A local news outlet that helped expose a wide-reaching public corruption scandal has filed its defense against a defamation lawsuit brought by former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant, with the news outlet arguing it engaged in constitutionally protected speech. In Mississippi Today’s first court filings since Bryant sued the outlet and its […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Two adults, two young children found fatally stabbed inside New York City apartment

NEW YORK (AP) — Four people, including a 3-year-old girl and 1-year-old boy, were found fatally stabbed inside a New York City apartment Monday, police said. Officers who were called for a wellness check on Manhattan’s Upper West Side at about 3 p.m. found the bodies of the children and two adults, a 41-year-old man […]

17 hours ago

People hold signs in the House gallery above the chamber floor advocating for gun law reform during...

Associated Press

GOP silences ‘Tennessee Three’ Democrat on House floor for day on ‘out of order’ rule; crowd erupts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican lawmakers on Monday voted to silence a Democratic member of the so-called Tennessee Three during an already tense House floor session after determining the young Black member violated newly enacted rules designed to punish disruptive members. The move was directed at Rep. Justin Jones, which prohibited him from speaking and […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

FEMA changes wildfire compensation rules for New Mexicans affected by last year’s historic blaze