Guatemala’s electoral registry has suspended the party of the presidential election winner

Aug 28, 2023, 4:43 PM

Presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo speaks during a press conference after preliminary results showed him the victor in a presidential run-off election in Guatemala City, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s electoral registry suspended the Seed Movement, the party of Bernardo Arévalo, the progressive candidate who won Guatemala’s presidential elections this month, the party’s lawyer confirmed on Monday.

The elimination of the party’s registration comes after one of the most tumultuous elections in the Central American nation’s recent history, and waves of judicial efforts to knock Arévalo out of the race.

The question that now stands is: what will it mean for Arévalo as he’s set to take the presidency?

