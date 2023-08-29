Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Indiana police arrest 2nd man in July shooting at massive block party that killed 1, injured 17

Aug 28, 2023, 5:51 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Police arrested a second man Monday in a July shooting at a massive block party in central Indiana that left one person dead and 17 others wounded.

The 29-year-old man was arrested on preliminary felony charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, for his alleged role in the July 30 shooting, Muncie police said.

The Muncie man had not been formally charged in the shooting as of Monday night.

His arrest is the second in the shooting, which occurred as hundreds of people were attending the block party in Muncie, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis. Joseph E. Bonner III, 30, was killed 18 others were injured, including a woman who was run over by a car while running from the scene.

On Aug. 1, police announced the arrest of John L. Vance Jr., 36, in the shooting. He faces two counts of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness and one count of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

The shooting occurred as police were calling the venue’s owner to shut down the gathering, authorities have said. Bonner was among those attending the party, police said.

National News

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle attend the U.S. Open tennis championships, Mond...

Associated Press

The Obamas attended the US Open and the former first lady spoke in honor of Billie Jean King

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, were in the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands to watch Coco Gauff’s first-round victory at the U.S. Open on Monday night. After that match, Michelle Obama went down on the court to participate in a tribute to Billie Jean King marking the 50th anniversary […]

21 hours ago

Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett speaks during the Seventh Circuit Judicial Confer...

Associated Press

US Supreme Court Justice Barrett says she welcomes public scrutiny of court

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett told attendees at a judicial conference in Wisconsin on Monday that she welcomed public scrutiny of the court. But she stopped short of commenting on whether she thinks the court should change how it operates in the face of recent criticism. Barrett did […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

10 people charged in kidnapping and death of man from upstate New York homeless encampment

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Ten people have been charged in the death of a man who was kidnapped from a homeless encampment on the outskirts of Ithaca and found buried in a neighboring county more than two months later, authorities said Monday. The charges were announced 100 days after Thomas Rath, 33, was reported missing […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

California state Senate leader says she will step down from leadership post

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The leader of the California Senate said Monday she will step down from her leadership post, ending an historic run as the first woman and first openly gay person to lead the upper legislative chamber of the nation’s most populous state. Toni Atkins, a Democrat from San Diego, said she will […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

The UN is undertaking an unprecedented 6-month withdrawal of nearly 13,000 peacekeepers from Mali

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations is in the throes of what Secretary-General António Guterres calls an “unprecedented” six-month exit from Mali on orders of the West African nation’s military junta, which has brought in mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner Group to help fight an Islamic insurgency. The U.N. special envoy for Mali, El-Ghassim Wane, […]

21 hours ago

Residents gather at a prayer vigil for the victims of a mass shooting a day earlier, in Jacksonvill...

Associated Press

HBCU president lauds students, officer for stopping Jacksonville killer before racist store attack

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A campus security officer tipped off by observant students likely stopped the killer who fatally shot three people at a nearby Dollar General Store from carrying out his racist attack at Edward Waters University, the president of the historically Black institution said Monday. Students reported seeing a young, white man, pull […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Indiana police arrest 2nd man in July shooting at massive block party that killed 1, injured 17