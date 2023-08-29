Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

President Joe Biden is hosting Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves at the White House

Aug 28, 2023, 9:07 PM

FILE - President Joe Biden stands with Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves during the Summit of th...

FILE - President Joe Biden stands with Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves during the Summit of the Americas, June 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. Biden is hosting Chaves at the White House on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, following an agreement between the two nations on possible legal pathways for migrants. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hosting Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves at the White House Tuesday, following an agreement between the two nations on possible legal pathways for migrants.

The two leaders are expected to discuss how the two nations can work together to strengthen economic ties through new jobs, advance democracy and promote orderly migration.

The Central American nation has emerged as an immigration hotspot, as migrants increasingly travel through the dangerous Darien Gap from Colombia into Central America and north into Costa Rica.

In June, Costa Rica and the U.S. agreed to open potential legal pathways to the United States for some of the Nicaraguan and Venezuelan migrants who are among the 240,000 asylum seekers in the Central American nation. Last year, Nicaraguans accounted for nine out of 10 applicants.

The agreement was aimed at reducing the pressure on Costa Rica’s overwhelmed asylum system and heading off asylum seekers who could give up on the slow process in Costa Rica, and instead set off for the U.S.-Mexico border.

The U.S. is grappling with increasing numbers of migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border and clamped down on illegal crossings while offering expanded pathways following the end of pandemic-era restrictions at the border.

Chaves said in December the policies were being abused by people looking only to come work and then leave, and the policies would be tightened. As an alternative, officials offered a two-year work permit for Nicaraguans, Venezuelans and Cubans in exchange for dropping their longer-term asylum cases.

Costa Rica, a nation of roughly 5 million people, is also grappling with increasing crime and murder, blamed largely on violence related to drug trafficking. The nation, once a passthrough for drugs moving from South America to the U.S., is increasingly becoming an important hub — and there’s a growing domestic market, too. Chaves has promised an increase in police presence.

National News

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Aurora, Colo., Police Department shows James Crai...

Associated Press

Dentist accused of killing wife by poisoning her protein shakes set to enter a plea to charges

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado dentist accused of killing his wife by lacing her protein shakes with poison is set to enter a plea in court to a first-degree murder charge on Tuesday. Police said James Craig, who began an affair before his wife’s March 18 death, had searched online for answers to questions such […]

1 day ago

Tennis legend Billie Jean King speaks during the opening ceremony of the of the U.S. Open tennis ch...

Associated Press

US Open honors Billie Jean King on 50th anniversary of equal prize money for women

NEW YORK (AP) — After a rousing tribute from former first lady Michelle Obama, Billie Jean King on Monday celebrated the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Open becoming the first sporting event to offer equal prize money to female and male competitors, promising never to stop fighting to maintain that hard-won progress. “While we celebrate […]

1 day ago

Aggie Gambino, left, helps one of her twin ten-year-old daughters, Giuliana, right, work on math wo...

Associated Press

The math problem: Kids are still behind. How can schools catch them up?

On a breezy July morning in South Seattle, a dozen elementary-aged students ran math relays behind an elementary school. One by one, they raced to a table, where they scribbled answers to multiplication questions before sprinting back to high-five their teammate. These students are part of a summer program run by the nonprofit School Connect […]

1 day ago

FILE - Former Backpage.com owner Michael Lacey sits on Capitol Hill in Washington at a Senate commi...

Associated Press

Backpage founder faces 2nd trial over what prosecutors say was a scheme to sell ads for sex

PHOENIX (AP) — A founder of the lucrative classified site Backpage.com will face his second trial on charges of facilitating prostitution and laundering money in what authorities say was a scheme to knowingly sell ads for sex on the site. Jury selection for Michael Lacey and four former Backpage employees is scheduled to begin Tuesday […]

1 day ago

FILE - Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is led into a courtroom for a hearing, Sept. 7, 2021, in Boulder, Colo...

Associated Press

Judge could decide whether prosecution of man charged in Colorado supermarket shooting can resume

DENVER (AP) — A judge could decide Tuesday whether the prosecution of a mentally ill man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 can resume now that the state mental hospital says he is mentally competent, at least for now. Judge Ingrid Bakke is set to hold an afternoon hearing to […]

1 day ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about health care and prescription drug costs at the University o...

Associated Press

Biden administration to target drugs for price negotiations to lower Medicare costs

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration will announce on Tuesday the first prescription drugs being targeted by the U.S. government for price negotiations as part of an effort to lower Medicare costs. The announcement is a significant step under the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed by Biden last year. The law requires the […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

President Joe Biden is hosting Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves at the White House