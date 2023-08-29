Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

US Open honors Billie Jean King on 50th anniversary of equal prize money for women

Aug 28, 2023, 9:16 PM

Tennis legend Billie Jean King speaks during the opening ceremony of the of the U.S. Open tennis ch...

Tennis legend Billie Jean King speaks during the opening ceremony of the of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — After a rousing tribute from former first lady Michelle Obama, Billie Jean King on Monday celebrated the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Open becoming the first sporting event to offer equal prize money to female and male competitors, promising never to stop fighting to maintain that hard-won progress.

“While we celebrate today, our work is far from done,” King said in a speech to a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd between night matches. Echoing a quote from Coretta Scott King, she said: “Struggle is a never-ending process. Freedom is never really won. You earn it and you win it in every generation.”

Obama introduced the 79-year-old tennis legend by recalling how King, as the defending U.S. Open champion in 1973, rallied her fellow women players to threaten a boycott of that year’s tournament unless women got the same pay as men. It was announced that summer that the men’s and women’s U.S. Open champions would each receive $25,000.

It would take 34 years before all the other Grand Slam events followed suit. This year, the U.S. Open winners will each receive $3 million, with total player compensation rising to $65 million.

“Let us remember, all of this is far bigger than a champions paycheck,” Obama said. “This is about how women are seen and valued in this world. We have seen how quickly progress like this can be taken away if we are not mindful and vigilant, if we do not keep remembering and advocating and organizing and speaking out and, yes, voting.”

Obama, who earlier sat in the stadium with her husband, former President Barack Obama, noted that King’s achievement came the same year she went on beat Bobby Riggs in the “Battle of the Sexes,” when he infamously said women “belong in the bedroom and the kitchen, in that order.”

“Billie Jean teaches us that when things lie in the balance, we all have a choice to make,” Obama said. “We can either wait around and accept what we’re given. … or we can make our own stand. We can use whatever platforms we have to speak out and fight to protect the progress we’ve made, and level the playing field for all of our daughters and their daughters.”

The ceremony concluded with vocalist Sara Bareilles’ soaring rendition of her hit song, “Brave,” and video tributes from the world’s greatest tennis players, including Coco Gauff, Roger Federer, Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, all saying, “Thank you, Billie Jean.”

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

National News

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Aurora, Colo., Police Department shows James Crai...

Associated Press

Dentist accused of killing wife by poisoning her protein shakes set to enter a plea to charges

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado dentist accused of killing his wife by lacing her protein shakes with poison is set to enter a plea in court to a first-degree murder charge on Tuesday. Police said James Craig, who began an affair before his wife’s March 18 death, had searched online for answers to questions such […]

1 day ago

Aggie Gambino, left, helps one of her twin ten-year-old daughters, Giuliana, right, work on math wo...

Associated Press

The math problem: Kids are still behind. How can schools catch them up?

On a breezy July morning in South Seattle, a dozen elementary-aged students ran math relays behind an elementary school. One by one, they raced to a table, where they scribbled answers to multiplication questions before sprinting back to high-five their teammate. These students are part of a summer program run by the nonprofit School Connect […]

1 day ago

FILE - Former Backpage.com owner Michael Lacey sits on Capitol Hill in Washington at a Senate commi...

Associated Press

Backpage founder faces 2nd trial over what prosecutors say was a scheme to sell ads for sex

PHOENIX (AP) — A founder of the lucrative classified site Backpage.com will face his second trial on charges of facilitating prostitution and laundering money in what authorities say was a scheme to knowingly sell ads for sex on the site. Jury selection for Michael Lacey and four former Backpage employees is scheduled to begin Tuesday […]

1 day ago

FILE - President Joe Biden stands with Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves during the Summit of th...

Associated Press

President Joe Biden is hosting Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves at the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hosting Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves at the White House Tuesday, following an agreement between the two nations on possible legal pathways for migrants. The two leaders are expected to discuss how the two nations can work together to strengthen economic ties through new jobs, advance democracy and […]

1 day ago

FILE - Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is led into a courtroom for a hearing, Sept. 7, 2021, in Boulder, Colo...

Associated Press

Judge could decide whether prosecution of man charged in Colorado supermarket shooting can resume

DENVER (AP) — A judge could decide Tuesday whether the prosecution of a mentally ill man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 can resume now that the state mental hospital says he is mentally competent, at least for now. Judge Ingrid Bakke is set to hold an afternoon hearing to […]

1 day ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about health care and prescription drug costs at the University o...

Associated Press

Biden administration to target drugs for price negotiations to lower Medicare costs

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration will announce on Tuesday the first prescription drugs being targeted by the U.S. government for price negotiations as part of an effort to lower Medicare costs. The announcement is a significant step under the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed by Biden last year. The law requires the […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

US Open honors Billie Jean King on 50th anniversary of equal prize money for women