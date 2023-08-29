Former Seahawk Marshawn Lynch gets DUI trial date set in November

A trial date has been set for former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol last year in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Municipal Court Judge Cedric Kerns scheduled the trial for Nov. 8. Lynch is facing charges of driving under the influence, failure to drive in a travel lane, and driving an unregistered vehicle.

Ex-Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs sentenced to 3-plus years in prison for fatal DUI crash in Nevada

Lynch pleaded not guilty in March to all charges, and according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal he did not attend the scheduling hearing. His defense attorneys, Richard Schonfeld and David Chesnoff, declined to comment to The Associated Press.

His lawyers argue the vehicle was safely parked, therefore Lynch can’t be charged with DUI.

Las Vegas officers said 36-year-old Lynch was pulled over on Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue around 7:25 a.m. in August 2022. Sources told TMZ he was driving into curbs on the side of the road before the traffic stop.

After speaking with Lynch, cops believed he was driving under the influence and was taken to jail.

Lynch did not submit to a breathalyzer, but he had his blood drawn.

Lynch — who played for the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, and Oakland Raiders during his career — is a five-time Pro Bowler, a two-time NFL rushing touchdown leader, and a Super Bowl Champion.

Contributing: Associated Press