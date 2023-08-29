18-year-old suspect pleads not guilty to murder of rideshare driver

The woman accused of carjacking and killing a ride-share driver in Seattle earlier this month plead not guilty in court Monday.

Neiani Allen-Bailey’s defense attorney argued video evidence of the early morning murder in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood didn’t prove much, claiming the “precise nature of what happened on August 8 is still unknown.”

Seattle police arrested the 18-year-old woman for her alleged involvement in a deadly carjacking of a rideshare driver in SODO Aug. 9.

The arrest was made around 4 p.m. Aug. 11, near John Street and 8th Avenue North. Police have previously said they believe the shooting was likely a random carjacking and that the suspect was not a rideshare customer.

Police said that around 3:30 a.m., a suspect allegedly walked up to the shooting victim, who was stopped in his car along the curb of 1st Avenue South. The victim has been identified as Amare W. Geda, who was working as a ride-share driver.

The suspect carjacked and shot the victim and fled the scene in the stolen car.

A judge set Allen-Bailey’s bail at $2 million and her next court date is set for Oct. 2.