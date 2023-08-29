Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Breaking impasse, Tennessee lawmakers adjourn tumultuous session spurred by school shooting

Aug 29, 2023, 11:30 AM

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, center, pushes past Rep. Justin J. Pearson, D-Memphis, ...

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, center, pushes past Rep. Justin J. Pearson, D-Memphis, left, and Rep. Justin Jones, D- Nashville after a special session of the state legislature on public safety Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers Tuesday abruptly ended a special session initially touted to improve public safety in the wake of a deadly elementary school shooting, but quickly unraveled into chaos over the past week as the GOP-dominant Statehouse refused to take up gun control measures and instead spent most of their time involved in political infighting.

In a particular heated moment, House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Democratic Rep. Justin Pearson appeared to have a brief physical interaction where both accused each other of shoving within moments of the House chamber adjourning the special session.

Video captured by reporters on the House floor show Sexton, a Republican, making his way out of the House chamber as Pearson approached the speaker’s dais holding a sign calling for gun control. The two made contact as Sexton stepped to avoid a photographer, meanwhile other legislative members, staffers and security guards rushed to the front of the floor.

Yelling erupted from both the group of lawmakers on the floor and the protesters in the gallery above as House Republicans quickly left the chamber.

Pearson was one of the two lawmakers who was expelled by the Republican supermajority earlier this year. He has since been reelected to his legislative district and has remained critical of Sexton’s leadership.

Tuesday’s tense standoff marked the latest turn in a session Republican Gov. Bill Lee initially organized in response to a shooter opening fire at The Covenant School in Nashville, killing three young children and three adults. Lee had hoped to convince the Republicans to pass legislation that would limit dangerous people from accessing guns, but the proposal never gained enough support.

Instead, lawmakers advanced just a handful of bills that made minor changes to state programs already in place. These included adding more money to advertise a state program offering free gun safes and codifying an executive order already signed by the governor that set a 72-hour period for reporting new criminal activity to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Senate Speaker Randy McNally told reporters Tuesday the special session was a success but said he believed more work would be done when lawmakers return for their regular legislative session in January.

Meanwhile, after lawmakers adjourned, Pearson and other Democratic lawmakers consoled a sobbing Sarah Shoop Neumann, a member of a group of Covenant School parents who had pushed for gun control and other changes for months. Pearson also led a prayer with Neumann and other Covenant parents.

National News

FILE - Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan speaks at the University of Mary...

Associated Press

EPA head says he’s ‘proud” of decision to block Alaska mine and protect salmon-rich Bristol Bay

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The nation’s top environmental official said he fully supports his agency’s decision to block a proposed gold and copper mine in Alaska’s salmon-rich Bristol Bay, even as the state of Alaska has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn that action. “Let me be clear, we are very proud of our […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

New Mexico’s top prosecutor vows to move ahead with Native education litigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — It’s been five years since a New Mexico judge issued a landmark ruling finding that the state was falling short in providing an adequate education to Native American students and many others, and the pace of progress since has been frustratingly slow for tribal leaders. New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Alabama describes proposed nitrogen gas execution; seeks to become first state to carry it out

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s proposed procedures to carry out executions with nitrogen gas include fitting a mask over the inmate’s face and replacing their breathing air with nitrogen until their heart stops. The state described the procedures for the proposed new execution method in a redacted court filing. Alabama is seeking to become the […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Rapper 50 Cent cancels Phoenix concert due to extreme heat that has plagued the region

PHOENIX (AP) — Sweltering heat in Phoenix that has routinely broken records this summer led to yet another canceled concert, with rapper 50 Cent calling the triple-digit temperatures “dangerous.” Rapper 50 Cent said Monday that his scheduled show Tuesday night at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, an outdoor venue in west Phoenix, was postponed because of […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Aug. 25 The Washington Post on wildfires in the United States Maui officials should have known what was coming. In 2014, they were put on notice that highly flammable invasive grasslands presented a serious wildfire risk. In 2018, after West Maui fires destroyed 21 houses […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Three wind turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, the nation's first offshore wi...

Associated Press

$5.6 million bid for one offshore tract marks modest start for Gulf of Mexico wind energy

In a first-of-its kind auction for the Gulf of Mexico, a company bid $5.6 million Tuesday to lease federal waters off the Louisiana coast for wind energy generation. It was a modest start for wind energy in the Gulf, which lags the Northeast in offshore wind power development. Only one of three available tracts received […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Breaking impasse, Tennessee lawmakers adjourn tumultuous session spurred by school shooting