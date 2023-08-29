Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

West Virginia University recommends keeping some language classes, moving forward with axing majors

Aug 29, 2023, 2:52 PM

West Virginia University students lead a protest against cuts to programs in world languages, creat...

West Virginia University students lead a protest against cuts to programs in world languages, creative writing and more amid a $45 million budget deficit outside Stewart Hall in Morgantown, W.Va., on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Leah Willingham)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University plans to eliminate its world languages department but is recommending retaining five teaching positions and letting students take some language courses as electives, the university announced Tuesday as it faces a $45 million budget shortfall.

The office of the provost for the state’s flagship university also said it is proposing slashing bachelor’s degrees in French and Spanish along with Chinese, German and Russian studies and master’s programs in linguistics and teaching English to speakers of other languages.

Amid declining enrollment and the budget shortfall, the school announced earlier this month that it was reviewing the possibility of cutting its Department of World Languages, Literatures and Linguistics. The announcement sparked criticism and a protest last week from students and faculty.

After an appeal hearing Aug. 25, the university’s office of the provost announced Tuesday it planned to go forward with the recommendation.

The university did, however, say that after the appeal it is recommending preserving some face-to-face instruction in two languages: Spanish and Chinese. The university said its recommending that five faculty focused on teaching those languages stay on in a different department. The university’s preliminary recommendations released earlier this month would have eliminated all 24 world languages positions.

A final decision is to be made by the institution’s board of governors in September.

In a statement Tuesday, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed said the school listened to students’ feedback about the importance of face-to-face language instruction.

“While we are committed to providing some language instruction on campus, we will continue to explore additional language learning opportunities, such as establishing curriculum partnerships with other universities,” she said. “Further, we will seek to create greater access to study abroad opportunities, where students can gain language proficiency through immersive experiences.”

Just one first-time undergraduate was enrolled as a primary major in languages this fall. That figure excludes students who have declared double majors.

West Virginia University on Aug. 11 recommended the elimination of 32, or 9%, of the majors offered on its Morgantown campus along with a wide-ranging reduction in faculty to address its budget shortfall, which officials say could grow to $75 million in the next five years.

A dozen majors are recommended to be axed are undergraduate-level, while 20 are graduate-level majors. The university said the proposed cuts would represent a total of 434 students, or 2% of its total enrollment.

Among the proposed cuts in other master’s degree programs include acting, creative writing, higher education administration and multi-categorical special education, legal studies and public administration.

National News

A general view shows the aftermath of a devastating wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Tuesday, Aug. 22, ...

Associated Press

Unclear how many in Lahaina lost lives as Hawaii authorities near the end of their search for dead

HONOLULU (AP) — Crews in Hawaii have all but finished searching for victims of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, authorities said Tuesday, and it is unclear how many people perished. Three weeks after the fire devastated Maui’s historic seaside community of Lahaina, the count of the dead stands at 115. But […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge vacates double-murder conviction of a Chicago man; cites evidence supporting innocence

A judge on Tuesday vacated the double-murder conviction of a Chicago man who has spent the last 34 years in prison for the shooting deaths of two 14-year-old boys. Francisco Benitez, 52, maintained his innocence in a motion for post-conviction relief, saying he had an alibi for the April 28, 1989, slayings of Prudencio Cruz […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Convicted rapist who escaped from Arkansas prison using jet ski in 2022 is captured, authorities say

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A convicted rapist who authorities say used a jet ski during an escape from an Arkansas prison last year was arrested Tuesday in West Virginia, the U.S. Marshals Service said. Samuel Paul Hartman, 39, was arrested along with his wife, his mother and his mother’s boyfriend at a hotel in Lewisburg, […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

A man is arrested months after finding a bag full of $5,000 in cash in a parking lot

TRUMBULL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man says it felt like he won the lottery when he discovered a bag with nearly $5,000 in cash lying in a parking lot. So, he decided to keep it. Three months later, he has been charged with larceny. It turns out the bag, which Trumbull Police said was […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Myon Burrell is photographed at his home in Minneapolis, Dec. 17, 2020, two days after his r...

Associated Press

Myon Burrell, who was sent to prison for life as a teen but set free in 2020, is arrested

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Myon Burrell, who was sent to prison for life as a teenager but was set free after 18 years behind bars, was arrested in a Minneapolis suburb Tuesday after police said they found a handgun and drugs in his SUV. Burrell, now 37, was released in 2020 after Minnesota’s pardons board commuted […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Alabama lawmaker arrested on voter fraud charge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama legislator was arrested Tuesday on felony voter fraud charges accusing him of voting in a district where he did not live. Republican Rep. David Cole of Huntsville was arrested on charges of voting in an unauthorized location, according to Madison County Jail records. The details of the charge were […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

West Virginia University recommends keeping some language classes, moving forward with axing majors