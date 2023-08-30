Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Stock market today: Wall Street moves higher, adding to recent gains

Aug 29, 2023, 11:27 PM | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 12:26 pm

FILE - Visitors to the financial district walk past the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 23, ...

FILE - Visitors to the financial district walk past the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are modestly higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday after economic updates showed the job market is still cooling, while growth remains resilient.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4%, continuing to chip away at the market’s losses in August. The benchmark index is coming off three straight gains, but remains on pace to end the month with a 1.6% loss.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 50 points, or 0.1%, to 34,904 as of 3:18 p.m., and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.5%.

Technology stocks led the market’s gains. Apple rose 1.8% and Palo Alto Networks rose 1.6%.

HP was on the losing end with a 7% slump after cutting its profit forecast for the year.

Wall Street’s focus this week remains a broad mix of data that investors hope will paint a clearer picture of where the economy is headed and whether the Federal Reserve has enough reason to hold off on further interest rate hikes.

A survey of private-sector employers in the U.S. showed that hiring cooled more than expected by economists. The report reinforces the latest government data on job openings from Tuesday, which also showed that hiring is cooling somewhat.

The U.S. downgraded its economic growth estimate for the second quarter to an annual rate of 2.1% from 2.4%. Economists had forecast that the gross domestic product, or GDP, assessment would remain unchanged though it still marks a slight increase from growth of 2% during the first quarter.

Treasury yields fell following the latest economic reports. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 4.11% from about 4.15% just before the latest GDP report. It stood at 4.12% late Tuesday.

The yield on the 2-year Treasury, which tracks expectations for the Fed, fell to 4.88% from a level of 4.90% prior to the latest GDP release. It stood at 4.89% late Tuesday.

“Right now, what’s bad is good,” said Scott Wren, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “It feels like this week, anyway, we’re fully back into bad economic news is good for the market.”

The latest round of economic updates are signaling that the Fed may be able to pause hiking its main interest rate, which it has pushed to its highest level since 2001 in an effort to tame inflation. The central bank held rates steady at its last meeting and investors expect the same at its upcoming meeting in September.

Wall Street is also hoping that economic data this week shows that the Fed’s goal of a “soft landing” is possible. The central bank’s goal has been to raise interest rates enough to tame inflation without crashing the economy into a recession. A strong job market and consumer spending has helped thwart a recession and analysts are divided on whether one will occur with any severity.

On Thursday, the government will release its latest update on inflation with the July report on personal consumption and expenditures, or PCE. That’s the Fed’s preferred measure for inflation, and it has been cooling for months. PCE eased to 3% in June and was as a high as 7% a year ago.

On Friday, the government’s monthly employment report for August will cap a heavy week of updates about hiring and jobs.

“If you have modest growth and modest inflation and that’s what we’re moving toward, stocks will have a bumpy road in the interim, but that’s a good environment for stocks,” Wren said

Markets in Asia were mixed and European markets mostly fell.

___

Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

National News

Associated Press

Civil rights advocates defend a North Carolina court justice suing over a probe for speaking out

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Civil rights advocates and Democratic state legislators defended and praised Wednesday a state Supreme Court justice for suing this week to block a state ethics panel from investigating her public comments that she says are protected by the First Amendment. Leaders of the North Carolina Black Alliance, Emancipate NC and a […]

13 hours ago

This image from video provided by Faces of Choice, shows Miriam "Penny" Hopper. During last week's ...

Associated Press

Abortion anecdote from DeSantis at GOP debate is more complex than he made it sound

MIAMI (AP) — When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was asked during last week’s GOP presidential debate whether he would support nationwide abortion restrictions, he instead offered a startling anecdote. “I know a lady in Florida named Penny,” he said. “She survived multiple abortion attempts. She was left discarded in a pan. Fortunately, her grandmother saved […]

13 hours ago

Sen. Mitch McConnell speaks at the Kentucky Farm Bureau annual Country Ham Breakfast at the Kentuck...

Associated Press

Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell appears to freeze up again, this time at a Kentucky event

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell appeared to briefly freeze up and was unable to answer a question from a reporter at an event in Kentucky on Wednesday, weeks after he had a similar episode in Washington. According to video from a local news station, the 81-year-old McConnell was asked whether he would […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Pennsylvania men charged with trafficking homemade ‘ghost guns,’ silencers

HATFIELD, Pa. (AP) — A man who allegedly trafficked “ghost guns” and silencers he assembled at his Philadelphia-area home has been charged along with two friends, authorities said Wednesday. Tony Phan Ho, 32, and Ritha “Kay” Ngoy, 36, both of Hatfield, and Michael Phan Nguyen, 32, of Lansdale, were all charged with operating a corrupt […]

13 hours ago

In this grab from video released by the Taiwan Military News Agency, a pilot checks on a F-16s at H...

Associated Press

US OKs military aid to Taiwan under program usually reserved for sovereign nations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has approved the first-ever U.S. military transfer to Taiwan under a program generally reserved for assistance to sovereign, independent states. The State Department notified Congress of the sale on Wednesday. It said the material would “be used to strengthen Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities.” The package is modest — only $80 […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Missouri Republican seeks exceptions to near-total abortion ban, including for rape and incest cases

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri Republican on Wednesday pitched exceptions to the state’s near-total abortion ban in cases of rape, incest and fatal abnormalities. It wasn’t immediately clear when a fetus would be considered viable under the plan. St. Louis resident Jamie Corley proposed the constitutional amendments to allow the exceptions. Another option would […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Stock market today: Wall Street moves higher, adding to recent gains