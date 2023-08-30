Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Baltimore police showed indifference leading up to July mass shooting, report says

Aug 30, 2023, 8:57 AM

CAPTION CORRECTION: CORRECTS DATE: FILE - A chair remains upright in the area of a mass shooting in...

CAPTION CORRECTION: CORRECTS DATE: FILE - A chair remains upright in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of Baltimore, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Police announced Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, that a teenager has been arrested in the shooting that left two people dead and 28 others injured earlier this summer. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police ignored multiple warning signs and failed to take proactive measures in the hours leading up to a mass shooting at a neighborhood block party last month — failures that could indicate officer bias, according to a report examining the city’s response.

Two people died and 28 others were injured when gunshots tore through a large crowd in the courtyard of south Baltimore’s Brooklyn Homes public housing complex as the annual “Brooklyn Day” summertime celebration continued after nightfall. Most victims were teenagers and young adults.

In the years since Freddie Gray died in Baltimore police custody, city leaders have pledged repeatedly to reform the embattled law enforcement agency in hopes of improving community trust, especially among Black residents. Despite those efforts, the report released Wednesday morning shows significant room for improvement.

“Officer indifference may have compromised the awareness, planning and response to Brooklyn Day prior to the large crowds arriving,” department leaders wrote in the report. “Members of the community can view such indifference (whether real or perceived) as a form of bias.”

Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley promised command-level leadership changes in response to the findings. He said some officers have already been reassigned and the disciplinary process is underway against those deemed responsible.

“We know we made mistakes,” he said during a news conference Wednesday morning. “We will continue to fix what went wrong.”

The report blames police supervisors for repeatedly failing to take action even after Brooklyn Homes residents reported several hundred partygoers being potentially armed and disorderly.

Police also should have known about the event ahead of time and stationed officers there to provide security as they had in years past, but officers were caught off-guard this time around, the report said. That was partly because they failed to properly engage with residents of Brooklyn Homes in the weeks and months prior, according to the report.

The majority-Black community in the southwest corner of Baltimore has long experienced damaging cycles of poverty and neglect. City officials have pledged to pour more resources into the neighborhood, saying the shooting served as a wakeup call.

The report’s findings reinforce earlier criticism from some city leaders who questioned whether police would have responded differently if the shooting occurred in a more affluent area.

“The mass shooting in Brooklyn Homes is one of the most painful chapters in our city’s history,” Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement responding to the report, which his administration released Wednesday morning.

Scott promised to “address every misstep” uncovered in the 173-page document, which contains sections prepared by several city agencies involved in the shooting response and its aftermath. That includes strengthening notification protocols about large gatherings and increasing security measures in the city’s public housing developments, according to a list of recommended changes.

Violence interrupters with Baltimore’s Safe Streets anti-violence program mediated multiple disputes during the event, including two situations involving people they believed were armed, according to the report. Officials said the mediations at Brooklyn Day fell within the normal scope of duties for Safe Streets workers, who often deal with people carrying guns. But they also said the program will develop a formal notification policy to make city leaders aware of conflicts that could escalate.

Weeks after the shooting, police announced the arrest of a teenager accused of firing gunshots into the crowd before fleeing the scene. Officials said the investigation is ongoing as detectives try to identify other shooters.

While the report examines the roles of multiple agencies, it focuses largely on the police department, which has been under a federal consent decree since 2017 because a U.S. Department of Justice investigation found a pattern of unconstitutional and discriminatory policing practices targeting Black residents.

At a court hearing last week, the federal judge overseeing the agreement said the agency’s response to the Brooklyn shooting could indicate its overall health and progress since the decree was implemented. U.S. District Judge James Bredar said the department has to ramp up efforts to get officers out of their vehicles, walking the streets of Baltimore and connecting with residents. He questioned whether more progress in that area could have led officers to intervene before the shooting occurred.

“No doubt many factors led to this explosion of violence,” he said. “But even before issuance of the report, I am confident that the incident reveals shortcomings in the area of community engagement.”

He said the department should be unsparing in revealing its mistakes and holding responsible parties accountable.

“This is a test,” he said. “The community is watching.”

National News

Associated Press

Civil rights advocates defend a North Carolina court justice suing over a probe for speaking out

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Civil rights advocates and Democratic state legislators defended and praised Wednesday a state Supreme Court justice for suing this week to block a state ethics panel from investigating her public comments that she says are protected by the First Amendment. Leaders of the North Carolina Black Alliance, Emancipate NC and a […]

13 hours ago

This image from video provided by Faces of Choice, shows Miriam "Penny" Hopper. During last week's ...

Associated Press

Abortion anecdote from DeSantis at GOP debate is more complex than he made it sound

MIAMI (AP) — When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was asked during last week’s GOP presidential debate whether he would support nationwide abortion restrictions, he instead offered a startling anecdote. “I know a lady in Florida named Penny,” he said. “She survived multiple abortion attempts. She was left discarded in a pan. Fortunately, her grandmother saved […]

13 hours ago

Sen. Mitch McConnell speaks at the Kentucky Farm Bureau annual Country Ham Breakfast at the Kentuck...

Associated Press

Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell appears to freeze up again, this time at a Kentucky event

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell appeared to briefly freeze up and was unable to answer a question from a reporter at an event in Kentucky on Wednesday, weeks after he had a similar episode in Washington. According to video from a local news station, the 81-year-old McConnell was asked whether he would […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Pennsylvania men charged with trafficking homemade ‘ghost guns,’ silencers

HATFIELD, Pa. (AP) — A man who allegedly trafficked “ghost guns” and silencers he assembled at his Philadelphia-area home has been charged along with two friends, authorities said Wednesday. Tony Phan Ho, 32, and Ritha “Kay” Ngoy, 36, both of Hatfield, and Michael Phan Nguyen, 32, of Lansdale, were all charged with operating a corrupt […]

13 hours ago

In this grab from video released by the Taiwan Military News Agency, a pilot checks on a F-16s at H...

Associated Press

US OKs military aid to Taiwan under program usually reserved for sovereign nations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has approved the first-ever U.S. military transfer to Taiwan under a program generally reserved for assistance to sovereign, independent states. The State Department notified Congress of the sale on Wednesday. It said the material would “be used to strengthen Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities.” The package is modest — only $80 […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Missouri Republican seeks exceptions to near-total abortion ban, including for rape and incest cases

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri Republican on Wednesday pitched exceptions to the state’s near-total abortion ban in cases of rape, incest and fatal abnormalities. It wasn’t immediately clear when a fetus would be considered viable under the plan. St. Louis resident Jamie Corley proposed the constitutional amendments to allow the exceptions. Another option would […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Baltimore police showed indifference leading up to July mass shooting, report says