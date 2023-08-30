Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell appears to freeze up again, this time at a Kentucky event

Aug 30, 2023, 11:16 AM | Updated: 1:48 pm

Sen. Mitch McConnell speaks at the Kentucky Farm Bureau annual Country Ham Breakfast at the Kentuck...

Sen. Mitch McConnell speaks at the Kentucky Farm Bureau annual Country Ham Breakfast at the Kentucky State Fair on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell appeared to briefly freeze up and was unable to answer a question from a reporter at an event in Kentucky on Wednesday, weeks after he had a similar episode in Washington.

As seen on video from a local news station, the 81-year-old McConnell was asked whether he would run for reelection in 2026. The senator asked the reporter to repeat the question before trailing off and staring straight ahead for about 10 seconds.

An aide standing at the front of the room with McConnell then asked him whether he heard the question and repeated it to him. When McConnell did not answer, the aide announced to the room that “we’re going to need a minute,” and McConnell continued to stare ahead. In all, he was silent for around 30 seconds.

McConnell eventually answered two additional questions — though not the one about a 2026 campaign — and was halting and appeared to have some difficulty speaking. The woman then ended the news conference and McConnell left the room, walking slowly.

McConnell’s reaction was similar to an occurrence in July, when he froze for about 20 seconds at a news conference in the Capitol. That time, he went back to his office with aides and then returned to answer more questions.

The latest incident in Covington, Kentucky, on Wednesday only adds to the questions in recent months about McConnell’s health and whether the Republican, who was first elected to the Senate in 1984 and has served as GOP leader since 2007, will remain in Congress and in his leadership post.

McConnell called South Dakota Sen. John Thune, the No. 2 Senate Republican who is seen as one of his potential successors, after the event Wednesday. McConnell “sounded like his usual self and was in good spirits,” Thune spokesman Ryan Wrasse said.

Wednesday’s freeze-up came after McConnell had given a 20-minute speech earlier at the event. He appeared more comfortable during that part of the program, discussing the upcoming Senate schedule and joking at one point that his job is like “a groundskeeper at the cemetery. Everybody is under you but nobody is listening.”

His office said afterward that McConnell was feeling “momentarily lightheaded” and would see a physician before his next event. Similarly, after the July episode, aides said McConnell was lightheaded and McConnell told reporters several hours later that he was “fine.” Neither McConnell or his aides have given any further details about what happened.

In March, McConnell suffered a concussion and a broken rib after falling and hitting his head after a dinner event at a hotel. He did not return to the Senate for almost six weeks. Since then, he has appeared to walk more slowly and his speech has often sounded more halting.

Asked about McConnell at a press event shortly afterward, President Joe Biden said he had just heard what had happened. “Mitch is a friend, as you know,” Biden said. “Not a joke. … He’s a good friend. I’m going to try to get in touch with him this afternoon. ”

McConnell had polio in his early childhood and he has long acknowledged some difficulty as an adult in climbing stairs. In addition to his fall in March, he also tripped and fell four years ago at his home in Kentucky, causing a shoulder fracture that required surgery.

___

Associated Press writer Darlene Superville and video journalist Nathan Ellgren contributed to this report.

National News

FILE - A tower stands at Pelican Bay State Prison outside of Crescent City, Calif. The Northern Cal...

Associated Press

California prison on generator power after wildfires knock out electricity and fill cells with smoke

A Northern California prison was on generator power for a second week and inmates were issued masks to cope with unhealthy air after wildfires knocked out electricity and choked the remote region with smoke. Dozens of lightning-sparked blazes have burned for weeks near Oregon, where the largest group, the Smith River Complex, has charred more […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Locomotive manufacturer, union reach tentative deal to end 2-month strike

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — The country’s largest locomotive manufacturer and its striking union workers have reached a tentative agreement that could end a two-month strike that saw about 1,400 people walk off the job at its Pennsylvania plant. Pittsburgh-based Wabtec announced the agreement with Local 506 of the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Children getting wrongly dropped from Medicaid because of automation `glitch’

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Children in many states are being wrongly cut off from Medicaid because of a “glitch” in the automated systems being used in a massive eligibility review for the government-run health care program, a top Medicaid official said Wednesday. The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is asking all states […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Georgia Power customers could see monthly bills rise another $9 to pay for the Vogtle nuclear plant

ATLANTA (AP) — Residential customers of Georgia’s largest electrical utility could see their bills rise another $9 a month to pay for a new nuclear power plant under a deal announced Wednesday. Georgia Power Co. said customers would pay $7.56 billion more for Plant Vogtle construction costs under the agreement with utility regulatory staff. The […]

14 hours ago

President Joe Biden, center, delivers remarks on recovery efforts for the Maui wildfires and the re...

Associated Press

Biden administration cancels loans for former Ashford U. students, with plans to recoup costs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is canceling $72 million in student loans for 2,300 borrowers who say they were cheated by Ashford University, a former for-profit college that was purchased by the University of Arizona in 2020. The Education Department announced the action Wednesday, saying it will seek to recoup the money from the […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutors drop felony charges against Iowa man who had guns, ammunition in Chicago hotel room

CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped all felony charges against an Iowa man who was arrested in 2021 by Chicago police for having guns and ammunition in his hotel room overlooking a popular tourist attraction. Cook County prosecutors dropped the felony charges against Keegan Casteel on Monday after he pleaded guilty to reckless conduct, a […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell appears to freeze up again, this time at a Kentucky event