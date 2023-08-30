Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Civil rights advocates defend a North Carolina court justice suing over a probe for speaking out

Aug 30, 2023, 12:06 PM | Updated: 2:08 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Civil rights advocates and Democratic state legislators defended and praised Wednesday a state Supreme Court justice for suing this week to block a state ethics panel from investigating her public comments that she says are protected by the First Amendment.

Leaders of the North Carolina Black Alliance, Emancipate NC and a minister spoke at a Legislative Building news conference in support of Anita Earls, who is the only Black woman on the seven-member court. They said that officials were trying to unfairly silence Earls, a Democrat, because she was addressing important topics on race and gender.

“In her fight for justice for all people, she had the audacity to speak out about racism and sexism in the North Carolina judicial system,” said Rep. Renée Price, an Orange County Democrat and Alliance board member.

Earls filed her unusual federal lawsuit on Tuesday against the North Carolina Judicial Standards Commission, which told her earlier this month that an investigation into whether she violated the state’s judicial conduct code — then dismissed — was being reopened in light of a media interview released in June.

In the interview Earls discussed the Supreme Court’s record related to diversity, alleging “implicit bias” against minorities in the hiring of clerks and witnessing what she considered harsh interaction initiated by court colleagues against female attorneys before the court. Republicans — four men and one woman — hold a 5-2 seat advantage on the court.

A letter sent by a commission staff attorney to Earls pointed to a portion of the Code of Judicial Conduct that a judge should conduct herself “at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary.”

But Earls’ lawsuit said the code permits judges to speak about the “legal, or governmental system, or the administration of justice,” so that the commission should be prevented from investigating further.

Potential commission punishments range from words of caution to recommendations of suspension or removal from office.

The commission’s members are chosen by the Supreme Court chief justice, North Carolina State Bar Council, the governor and legislative leaders. Six of the 14 members are judges.

The panel’s executive director declined to comment on the litigation, saying the nonpartisan commission can’t comment on pending investigations.

Paul Newby, the Republican chief justice since 2021, doesn’t have a comment at this time on the content of Earls’ interview, a state courts spokesperson said Wednesday.

Dawn Blagrove, Emancipate NC’s executive director and an attorney, said the unjust investigations serve as examples of the “unrelenting trauma and hostility that Black women lawyers have to face every single day in North Carolina just to do our jobs.”

Marcus Bass, the North Carolina Black Alliance’s deputy director, said news conference participants would meet with attorneys in the state, urge legislative leaders to examine diversity within the judicial branch and “create a safe space for judicial officials to share their grievances of harm.” Another speaker expressed concern about a provision in the Senate version of the budget that would give GOP lawmakers more commission positions they would appoint.

National News

This photo provided by Wiley Smith shows Fabian Nelson. Mississippi will have its first-ever openly...

Associated Press

Mississippi Democrat wins primary, set to become the state’s first openly gay lawmaker

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi will have its first-ever openly gay state legislator after a House candidate won his Democratic primary election runoff Tuesday. Fabian Nelson, a 38-year-old realtor from Byram, prevailed over Roshunda Harris-Allen, an education professor at Tougaloo College and alderwoman in Byram. The race to represent the House district in the south […]

14 hours ago

President Joe Biden, center, delivers remarks on recovery efforts for the Maui wildfires and the re...

Associated Press

Biden warns Idalia still dangerous, says he hasn’t forgotten about the victims of Hawaii’s wildfires

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden warned Wednesday that Hurricane Idalia was “still very dangerous” even though the storm had weakened after it came ashore in Florida and said he has not forgotten about the wildfire victims in Hawaii, declaring himself “laser focused” on helping them recover. Challenged by back-to-back extreme weather episodes — wildfires […]

14 hours ago

FILE - A tower stands at Pelican Bay State Prison outside of Crescent City, Calif. The Northern Cal...

Associated Press

California prison on generator power after wildfires knock out electricity and fill cells with smoke

A Northern California prison was on generator power for a second week and inmates were issued masks to cope with unhealthy air after wildfires knocked out electricity and choked the remote region with smoke. Dozens of lightning-sparked blazes have burned for weeks near Oregon, where the largest group, the Smith River Complex, has charred more […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Locomotive manufacturer, union reach tentative deal to end 2-month strike

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — The country’s largest locomotive manufacturer and its striking union workers have reached a tentative agreement that could end a two-month strike that saw about 1,400 people walk off the job at its Pennsylvania plant. Pittsburgh-based Wabtec announced the agreement with Local 506 of the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Children getting wrongly dropped from Medicaid because of automation `glitch’

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Children in many states are being wrongly cut off from Medicaid because of a “glitch” in the automated systems being used in a massive eligibility review for the government-run health care program, a top Medicaid official said Wednesday. The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is asking all states […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Georgia Power customers could see monthly bills rise another $9 to pay for the Vogtle nuclear plant

ATLANTA (AP) — Residential customers of Georgia’s largest electrical utility could see their bills rise another $9 a month to pay for a new nuclear power plant under a deal announced Wednesday. Georgia Power Co. said customers would pay $7.56 billion more for Plant Vogtle construction costs under the agreement with utility regulatory staff. The […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Civil rights advocates defend a North Carolina court justice suing over a probe for speaking out