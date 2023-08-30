Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Children getting wrongly dropped from Medicaid because of automation `glitch’

Aug 30, 2023, 1:24 PM | Updated: 2:28 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Children in many states are being wrongly cut off from Medicaid because of a “glitch” in the automated systems being used in a massive eligibility review for the government-run health care program, a top Medicaid official said Wednesday.

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is asking all states to review their computer-automated processes to make sure that children are evaluated separately from their parents — and aren’t losing coverage merely because of their parents’ ineligibility or inaction.

Though federal officials remained vague about the scope of the problem, it likely involves at least half the states and potentially affects millions of children, said Joan Alker, executive director of Georgetown University Center for Children and Families.

“I think it’s a very significant problem,” said Alker, whose center is tracking the Medicaid renewal process in each state.

In most states, children can qualify for Medicaid at household incomes that are several times higher than allowed for adults.

Yet in many states, “eligible kids are not being successfully renewed, and that is a violation of federal requirements,” said Daniel Tsai, director of the CMS Center for Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program Services.

All states are in the midst of an enormous eligibility review for Medicaid. A pandemic-era prohibition on removing people from Medicaid ended in the spring, triggering the resumption of annual eligibility determinations. While the freeze was in effect, Medicaid enrollment swelled by nearly one-third, from 71 million people in February 2020 to 94 million in April 2023.

About 5 million people already have lost coverage as part of the eligibility reviews, according to an Associated Press tally from state reports.

States are encouraged to automatically renew people for Medicaid by using computer programs to review income and household information submitted for other social services, such as food aid or unemployment benefits. When that doesn’t work, states are to send notices to homes asking people to verify their eligibility information. When people fail to respond, they are dropped from Medicaid — a move described as a “procedural termination” by Medicaid officials.

Tsai said a “systems glitch” in some states is flagging entire households for further information — and dropping all family members when there’s no response — instead of reviewing each individual separately and automatically renewing children who remain eligible.

A top Medicaid official in Maryland confirmed it’s one of the states with that problem.

“Maryland has responded immediately and is working closely with CMS to resolve this issue in a way that helps keep eligible individuals, particularly children, covered on Medicaid,” said Ryan Moran, the state’s Medicaid director and deputy secretary of health care financing.

He said Maryland is pausing all procedural terminations in August, retroactively reinstating coverage for children who weren’t renewed in the automated process and working to fix its system as quickly as possible.

Moran said the state has identified 3,153 children who were potentially affected — a little less than 5% of the state’s total procedural terminations to date. Some of those children still could eventually be determined to be ineligible.

CMS sent letters Wednesday to states giving them until Sept. 13 to report whether their automated renewal systems have similar problems. Those that do are instructed to pause procedural terminations for affected individuals, reinstate coverage for those already dropped and devise a way to prevent further wrongful cutoffs until their automated systems can be fixed.

Some states already have taken steps to prevent such situations. Missouri’s computer system cannot automatically renew coverage when a child is eligible but a parent’s eligibility is in question. So staff are handling those cases manually, often causing the process to extend into another month, said Caitlin Whaley, a spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Social Services.

___

Associated Press writer Brian Witte contributed from Annapolis, Maryland.

National News

Associated Press

Man who fatally shot South Carolina college student entering wrong home was justified, police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The resident who fatally shot a University of South Carolina student who tried to enter the wrong home on his off-campus street last weekend was justified in his actions, police said Wednesday. Nicholas Anthony Donofrio, 20, died early Saturday after knocking, banging, and kicking on the front door of the man […]

15 hours ago

This photo provided by Wiley Smith shows Fabian Nelson. Mississippi will have its first-ever openly...

Associated Press

Mississippi Democrat wins primary, set to become the state’s first openly gay lawmaker

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi will have its first-ever openly gay state legislator after a House candidate won his Democratic primary election runoff Tuesday. Fabian Nelson, a 38-year-old realtor from Byram, prevailed over Roshunda Harris-Allen, an education professor at Tougaloo College and alderwoman in Byram. The race to represent the House district in the south […]

15 hours ago

President Joe Biden, center, delivers remarks on recovery efforts for the Maui wildfires and the re...

Associated Press

Biden warns Idalia still dangerous, says he hasn’t forgotten about the victims of Hawaii’s wildfires

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden warned Wednesday that Hurricane Idalia was “still very dangerous” even though the storm had weakened after it came ashore in Florida and said he has not forgotten about the wildfire victims in Hawaii, declaring himself “laser focused” on helping them recover. Challenged by back-to-back extreme weather episodes — wildfires […]

15 hours ago

FILE - A tower stands at Pelican Bay State Prison outside of Crescent City, Calif. The Northern Cal...

Associated Press

California prison on generator power after wildfires knock out electricity and fill cells with smoke

A Northern California prison was on generator power for a second week and inmates were issued masks to cope with unhealthy air after wildfires knocked out electricity and choked the remote region with smoke. Dozens of lightning-sparked blazes have burned for weeks near Oregon, where the largest group, the Smith River Complex, has charred more […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Locomotive manufacturer, union reach tentative deal to end 2-month strike

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — The country’s largest locomotive manufacturer and its striking union workers have reached a tentative agreement that could end a two-month strike that saw about 1,400 people walk off the job at its Pennsylvania plant. Pittsburgh-based Wabtec announced the agreement with Local 506 of the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Georgia Power customers could see monthly bills rise another $9 to pay for the Vogtle nuclear plant

ATLANTA (AP) — Residential customers of Georgia’s largest electrical utility could see their bills rise another $9 a month to pay for a new nuclear power plant under a deal announced Wednesday. Georgia Power Co. said customers would pay $7.56 billion more for Plant Vogtle construction costs under the agreement with utility regulatory staff. The […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Children getting wrongly dropped from Medicaid because of automation `glitch’