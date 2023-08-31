Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Court scraps Tacoma City Council-backed renter’s measure for Nov. ballot

Aug 31, 2023, 7:39 AM

tacoma measure...

Downtown Tacoma and the port, as seen from the LeMay-America's Car Museum. (George Rose, Getty Images)

(George Rose, Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Pierce County Judge Timothy Ashcraft ruled on Tuesday that Measure 2 will not appear on the November ballot for the city of Tacoma. Measure 2, already enacted into law as Amended Ordinance 28831, is officially struck from the ballot and will no longer appear as a confusing alternative.

Measure 2 is an initiative that amended the city’s rental housing code, but was also placed on the November ballot as an alternative to a citizen’s initiative — also known as the Tenant Bill of Rights. Measure 2 was already passed by the city council on July 11 under the name Amended Ordinance 28831, meaning it became law and would offer no additional protections if voters selected it over Initiative 1, as the two measures are “competing” on the November ballot.

More on WA legislation: Bill forcing clergy members to report child abuse passes WA House

Despite the two measures both increasing protections for renters, proponents of the grassroots-sponsored Tenant Bill of Rights believe the city’s measure is not enough for local residents, according to KIRO 7.

“This is a massive victory for grassroots democracy in Tacoma, and a victory for everyone fighting for stronger tenant protections,” Campaign Manager Ty Moore said in a prepared statement. “Today, the court blocked the city’s attempt to derail our campaign on behalf of the landlord lobby, and made it clear that the city council’s actions were not only deceptive, but illegal.”

The initiative Moore and others are pushing for would require six months’ notice for all rent increases, relocation assistance for rent hikes over 5%, cap fees and deposits, ban cold weather evictions from November to March, ban rent hikes when code violations exist and no school-year evictions of children and educators.

Mayor Victoria Woodards and Deputy Mayor Kristina Walker voted in favor of both passing Measure 2 and placing it on the November ballot alongside City Councilmembers Catherine Ushka, John Hines and Joe Bushnell. Councilmembers Olgy Diaz and Kiara Daniels voted against placing Amended Ordinance 28831 on the ballot.

“It’s important for people everywhere to be able to exercise the right to vote fairly and unimpeded,” Diaz said after the court’s decision.” I’m thrilled to see this community effort moving forward for a fair and democratic vote.”

Moore stated the grassroots campaign had spent nearly $15,000 defending Initiative 1, using a significant amount of volunteer hours in the process.

More from Tacoma: Tacoma city manager one of highest paid public officials in WA

“The landlord lobby has failed in their attempt to work through city council to stop us,” Moore said. “Now we fully expect them to spend big on deceptive mailers and ads, but we are confident working people in Tacoma will see through their lies and pass Initiative 1 this November.”

The City of Tacoma released a statement following the court’s ruling.

“In today’s order, Pierce County Superior Judge Timothy Ashcraft validated the Tacoma City Council’s authority under the City Charter to place an alternative on the ballot to a citizen initiative petition,” the city’s statement read. “Nevertheless, the court found a problem in the council’s adoption of the ordinance prior to placing it on the ballot for voter approval (which would prevent the council from changing it for two years without another vote). We are disappointed in this portion of the court’s decision and we are in the process of determining our next steps.”

Local News

(Photo from Flickr @ThomasBloom)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

City of Carnation declares state of emergency after latest false evacuation alarm

The City of Carnation City Council voted unanimously to declare a state of emergency Wednesday evening after the most recent Tolt River Dam false evacuation alarm.

8 hours ago

FILE - The Microsoft company logo is displayed at their offices in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 3, 20...

Associated Press

Microsoft to stop packaging Teams and Office software to head off EU antitrust action

Microsoft will stop packaging its Teams videoconferencing app with its Office software in Europe in an effort to head off antitrust penalties by regulators.

8 hours ago

skykomish train...

Jake Skorheim

Skorheim: Free (tiny) train rides this weekend in Skykomish

Heading east with no particular destination in mind, out of nowhere, we saw a sign up near Skykomish that read, "Free Train Rides."

1 day ago

Photo: A photo of Lumen Field during the preseason game against the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seaha...

Steve Coogan

PETA praises Lumen Field for its vegan-friendly food options

PETA has named its "starting lineup" of vegan-friendly NFL stadiums, and Seattle's Lumen Field has scored a spot in the top five.

1 day ago

kids youth crime...

L.B. Gilbert

Sgt. Moss: Kids need someone to look up to as youth crime rises

It comes as law enforcement across western Washington are seeing an increase in violent crime committed by teenagers.

1 day ago

tacoma auto repair fire...

Frank Sumrall

Tacoma auto repair shop catches fire; part of building could collapse

Fire crews are battling the flames from the outside of the building. People within that area of Tacoma are advised to close all windows and doors.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Court scraps Tacoma City Council-backed renter’s measure for Nov. ballot