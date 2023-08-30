Tacoma auto repair shop catches fire; part of building could collapse

An auto repair business in Tacoma on South Adams Street near the Tacoma Mall is on fire and, according to the Tacoma Fire Department, the “intense” flames could force part of the building to collapse.

Fire crews are battling the flames from the outside of the building. People in that area of Tacoma are advised to close all windows and doors as the smoke is likely toxic.

“Crews are currently employing a defensive strategy to try to keep the fire contained,” Tacoma Fire Department spokesperson Joe Meineke told KIRO Newsradio.

Meineke said it could take some time to put out the flames at the auto repair-related business.

“We’re not sending any of our folks into the interior and, right now, we are continuing to work on suppressing the fire,” Meineke continued.

Everyone is believed to be out of the building as of this reporting, but no word yet on how the fire might have started.