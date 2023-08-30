Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Tacoma auto repair shop catches fire; part of building could collapse

Aug 30, 2023, 3:15 PM

tacoma auto repair fire...

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

An auto repair business in Tacoma on South Adams Street near the Tacoma Mall is on fire and, according to the Tacoma Fire Department, the “intense” flames could force part of the building to collapse.

News from Seattle: Stolen car with teens inside crashes, catches fire in SoDo

Fire crews are battling the flames from the outside of the building. People in that area of Tacoma are advised to close all windows and doors as the smoke is likely toxic.

“Crews are currently employing a defensive strategy to try to keep the fire contained,” Tacoma Fire Department spokesperson Joe Meineke told KIRO Newsradio.

Meineke said it could take some time to put out the flames at the auto repair-related business.

“We’re not sending any of our folks into the interior and, right now, we are continuing to work on suppressing the fire,” Meineke continued.

Washington fires: Klickitat County blaze reaches 61,000 acres, families forced to evacuate

Everyone is believed to be out of the building as of this reporting, but no word yet on how the fire might have started.

Local News

get-it-done travel...

Micki Gamez

‘Get it done’ travel: Volume of vacation bookings jump as Americans take off

Statistics show flights, hotels, rental cars and cruises on Labor Day weekend travel are up over last year and international bookings are up 44%.

15 hours ago

local black history...

Feliks Banel

Local Black history is booming in the Evergreen State

Black history, like the history of any ethnic group, has its own parameters and specific focus areas, but at its core, it’s really just local history

15 hours ago

stolen car sodo...

Colleen West, KIRO 7 News

Stolen car with teens inside crashes, catches fire in SoDo

Four teens were arrested and a fifth one got away after a crash involving a stolen car ended with it catching fire.

15 hours ago

In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, 9:41 am ET satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmo...

Associated Press

Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power

Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday in Florida as a Category 3 storm and unleashed devastation along a wide stretch of the Gulf Coast,

15 hours ago

FILE - AWS CEO Andy Jassy speaks in Las Vegas, on Dec. 5, 2019. Amazon employees have been pushing ...

Associated Press

Amazon CEO: ‘It’s probably not going work out’ for employees who defy return-to-office policy

Amazon employees have been pushing back against the company’s return-to-office policy for months — and it seems CEO Andy Jassy has had enough. During a pre-recorded internal Q&A session earlier this month, Jassy told employees it was “past the time to disagree and commit” with the policy, which requires corporate employees to be in the […]

15 hours ago

east link line vote Sound transit delay...

L.B. Gilbert

Sound Transit approves $122.5M contract change, delays construction

It has been seven years since a ballot measure approved multiple expansions of the Link light rail, now two more years of planning and $33 million are needed

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Tacoma auto repair shop catches fire; part of building could collapse