Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Japan’s PM visits fish market, vows to help fisheries hit by China ban over Fukushima water release

Aug 30, 2023, 9:02 PM

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, front left, tries a seafood at Toyosu fish market in Tokyo Th...

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, front left, tries a seafood at Toyosu fish market in Tokyo Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Kishida visited the fish market to highlight fish safety and assess the impact of China's ban on Japanese seafood. (Kyodo News via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Kyodo News via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sampled seafood and talked to workers at Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market Thursday to assess the impact of China’s ban on Japanese seafood in reaction to the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi plant to the sea.

The release of the treated wastewater began last week and is expected to continue for decades. Japanese fishing groups and neighboring countries opposed it, and China immediately banned all imports of Japanese seafood in response.

One of the seafood business operators told Kishida that sales of his scallops, which had come largely from China, have dropped 90% since the treated water discharge.

“We will compile support measures that stand by the fisheries operators,” Kishida told reporters after the market visit. “We will also resolutely call on China to scrap its trade restrictions that has no scientific bases.”

China had stepped up testing on Japanese fisheries products, causing long delays at customs, even before the water release and its ban. Japanese Fisheries Agency officials said the measure has affected prices and sales of seafood not from Fukushima but from as far away as Hokkaido.

Government officials have called for Japanese consumers to eat more scallops to help support hard-hit exporters, while finding new export destinations in Europe and the United States.

All seawater and fish sampling data since the release have been way below set safety limits for radioactivity, officials and the operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings say.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno on Wednesday hinted at an option of taking the case to the World Trade Organization. He said Japan has raised past issues concerning China’s trade restrictions without scientific basis, and that “Japan will consider various options while continuing to work within the WTO framework to decide necessary steps.” Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi stressed the importance of dialogue.

The impact of China’s ban on Japanese seafood has spilled over to tourism. Transport and Tourism Minister Tetsuo Saito has said cancellations of Chinese group tourists and inquiries about food safety in Japan have been on the rise and that officials are assessing the situation.

Officials and reports say thousands of crank calls from China have targeted Fukushima government offices and the nuclear plant’s operator, as well as the Foreign Ministry. Many of the callers shouted in Chinese, and some yelled “stupid” and used swear words.

Ill feelings have been growing in Japan, too.

In Tokyo, a sign at a Japanese-style bar warning “the Chinese” that it’s only serving food from Fukushima caught the attention of a Chinese V-tuber, who called police complaining of discrimination. The owner changed the sign but refused to talk.

The radioactive wastewater has accumulated since the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that wrecked the plant and caused meltdowns in three of its reactors. The 1.34 million tons of water is stored in about 1,000 tanks and continues to accumulate because of leaks and the use of cooling water.

The government and TEPCO say discharging the water into the sea is unavoidable because the tanks will reach capacity early next year and space at the plant will be needed for the decommissioning work that is expected to take decades.

___

Find more AP Asia-Pacific coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific

World

A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest against the President of Spain's soccer federation L...

Associated Press

Spain has condemned inappropriate World Cup kiss. Can it now reckon with sexism in soccer?

MADRID (AP) — When Patricia Otero watched the president of Spain’s soccer federation tarnish the greatest victory in the history of women’s sports in Spain by forcibly kissing a player on the lips during the Women’s World Cup medal ceremony, she was saddened — but not surprised. For this amateur soccer player, the kiss that […]

21 hours ago

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during the press conference at the Boeing Shanghai Avi...

Associated Press

US commerce secretary warns China will be ‘uninvestable’ without action on raids, fines

SHANGHAI (AP) — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Wednesday said she warned Chinese leaders that U.S. businesses might stop investing in their country without prompt action to address complaints about worsening conditions due to raids on firms, unexplained fines and unpredictable official behavior. Raimondo’s comments add to pressure on Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government, which […]

21 hours ago

A portrait of Wagner Group's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who died last week in a plane crash two month...

Associated Press

Kremlin says ‘Deliberate wrongdoing’ among possible causes of plane crash that killed Prigozhin

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Wednesday that “deliberate wrongdoing” is among the possible causes of the plane crash that killed mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin last week. Speaking to reporters during his daily conference call, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted that “different versions” of what happened exist and “are being considered,” including “let’s put this […]

21 hours ago

Jordan forward Rondae Hollis Jefferson (24) is fouled by U.S. forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) as he ...

Associated Press

USA rolls past Jordan 110-62. Now Round 2 of Basketball World Cup awaits

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Another game, another blowout for the U.S. at the Basketball World Cup. And now the competition figures to get considerably tougher. Anthony Edwards scored 22 points and the Americans completed an easy march through the group stage Wednesday, beating Jordan 110-62 to improve to 3-0 and finish atop Group C. Second-round […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

UN warns hundreds of thousands in Southeast Asia roped into online scams

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights office says criminal gangs have forced hundreds of thousands of people in Southeast Asia into participating in unlawful online scam operations, including false romantic ploys, bogus investment pitches, and illegal gambling schemes. The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, in strife-torn Myanmar and roughly 100,000 […]

2 days ago

FILE - A Philippine supply boat, center, maneuvers around Chinese coast guard ships as they tried t...

Associated Press

US given OK to enforce maritime law around Palau as Washington vies with China for Pacific influence

BANGKOK (AP) — The United States has signed a new agreement with Palau, which gives American ships the authorization to unilaterally enforce maritime regulations in the tiny Pacific island nation’s exclusive economic zone, the U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday. The agreement comes as both the U.S. and China are seeking to expand their influence in […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Japan’s PM visits fish market, vows to help fisheries hit by China ban over Fukushima water release