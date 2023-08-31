Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Stock market today: Asian markets lower after Japanese factory activity and China services weaken

Aug 30, 2023, 11:26 PM

A visitor looks at an electronic stock board at Tokyo Stock Exchange Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 in Tokyo...

A visitor looks at an electronic stock board at Tokyo Stock Exchange Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. Asian stock markets were mostly lower Thursday, Aug. 31, after Japanese factory activity and Chinese service industry growth weakened.(AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mostly lower Thursday after Japanese factory activity and Chinese service industry growth weakened.

Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul declined. Tokyo gained. Oil prices edged lower.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.4% on Wednesday after the U.S. government cut its estimate of economic growth for the second quarter to a still-robust level.

Traders hope that and this week’s updates on hiring and consumer inflation will convince the Federal Reserve prices are under control and no more interest rate hikes are needed.

Official data showed Japanese factory activity shrank by 2% from the previous month in July. A survey of Chinese service industries showed activity weakened in July but still was expanding.

“Things could be worse. But markets are not likely to take too much comfort from this set of data,” said Rob Carnell of ING in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6% to 3,119.06 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced 1% to 32,669.98. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong declined 0.3% to 18,419.98.

The Kospi in Seoul was 0.4% lower at 2,550.40 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.1% to 7,305.00.

India’s Sensex opened down less than 0.1% at 65,071.31. New Zealand and Singapore advanced while Bangkok and Jakarta declined.

A monthly index of Chinese service industries declined to 51 from June’s 51.2 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity growing. A separate manufacturing index improved to 49.7 but still showed activity contracting.

Chinese economic growth slid to 0.8% over the previous quarter in the three months ending June from the January-March quarter’s 2.2%. Exports have contracted and retail spending is weak.

The latest figures suggest Asia’s biggest economy is not “definitively growing,” said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management in a report. “These figures might not sufficiently reassure the markets.”

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 advanced Wednesday to 4,514.87. It is down from this year’s peak in July but still up 17.6% for the first eight months of 2023.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1% to 34,890.24. The Nasdaq gained 0.5% to 14,019.31. It’s up nearly 34% for the year.

Technology stocks led gains. Apple rose 1.9% and Palo Alto Networks rose 1.7%. HP lost 6.6% after cutting its profit forecast.

The U.S. government cut its second-quarter economic growth estimate for an annual rate of 2.1% from 2.4%. That still is up from 2% during the first quarter.

Traders hope the the Fed can pull off a “soft landing,” or bringing inflation under control without tipping the U.S. economy into recession. The central bank held rates steady at its last meeting. Investors expect the same at its meeting in September.

On Thursday, the government will release an inflation update with a report on personal consumption and expenditures. The PCE is the inflation measure the Fed watches most closely. It eased to 3% in July from last year’s peak of 7%.

On Friday, the government’s monthly employment report for August will cap a heavy week of updates.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude oil lost 1 cent to $81.62 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It rose 47 cents on Wednesday to $81.63. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, shed 1 cent to $85.23 per barrel in London. It gained 37 cents the previous session to $85.86.

The dollar declined to 145.97 yen from Wednesday’s 146.20 yen. The euro edged down to $1.0919 from $1.0923.

World

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, front left, tries a seafood at Toyosu fish market in Tokyo Th...

Associated Press

Japan’s PM visits fish market, vows to help fisheries hit by China ban over Fukushima water release

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sampled seafood and talked to workers at Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market Thursday to assess the impact of China’s ban on Japanese seafood in reaction to the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi plant to the sea. The release of the treated wastewater began […]

23 hours ago

A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest against the President of Spain's soccer federation L...

Associated Press

Spain has condemned inappropriate World Cup kiss. Can it now reckon with sexism in soccer?

MADRID (AP) — When Patricia Otero watched the president of Spain’s soccer federation tarnish the greatest victory in the history of women’s sports in Spain by forcibly kissing a player on the lips during the Women’s World Cup medal ceremony, she was saddened — but not surprised. For this amateur soccer player, the kiss that […]

23 hours ago

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during the press conference at the Boeing Shanghai Avi...

Associated Press

US commerce secretary warns China will be ‘uninvestable’ without action on raids, fines

SHANGHAI (AP) — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Wednesday said she warned Chinese leaders that U.S. businesses might stop investing in their country without prompt action to address complaints about worsening conditions due to raids on firms, unexplained fines and unpredictable official behavior. Raimondo’s comments add to pressure on Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government, which […]

23 hours ago

A portrait of Wagner Group's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who died last week in a plane crash two month...

Associated Press

Kremlin says ‘Deliberate wrongdoing’ among possible causes of plane crash that killed Prigozhin

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Wednesday that “deliberate wrongdoing” is among the possible causes of the plane crash that killed mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin last week. Speaking to reporters during his daily conference call, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted that “different versions” of what happened exist and “are being considered,” including “let’s put this […]

23 hours ago

Jordan forward Rondae Hollis Jefferson (24) is fouled by U.S. forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) as he ...

Associated Press

USA rolls past Jordan 110-62. Now Round 2 of Basketball World Cup awaits

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Another game, another blowout for the U.S. at the Basketball World Cup. And now the competition figures to get considerably tougher. Anthony Edwards scored 22 points and the Americans completed an easy march through the group stage Wednesday, beating Jordan 110-62 to improve to 3-0 and finish atop Group C. Second-round […]

23 hours ago

Associated Press

UN warns hundreds of thousands in Southeast Asia roped into online scams

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights office says criminal gangs have forced hundreds of thousands of people in Southeast Asia into participating in unlawful online scam operations, including false romantic ploys, bogus investment pitches, and illegal gambling schemes. The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, in strife-torn Myanmar and roughly 100,000 […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Stock market today: Asian markets lower after Japanese factory activity and China services weaken