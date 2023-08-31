Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Maine woman pleads guilty in 14-month-old son’s fentanyl death

Aug 31, 2023, 6:30 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after her 14-month-old son’s fatal overdose, which led to the discovery of $700,000 worth of fentanyl and other drugs.

Investigators went to Ashley Malloy’s home after she dialed 911 and her son Karson died in a hospital. They discovered white powder on a blanket and sheet in the bedroom where Karson had been sleeping. An autopsy determined the toddler died of complications from exposure to the powerful opioid fentanyl, law enforcement officials said.

Malloy, 22, of Oakland, pleaded guilty Wednesday to drug charges in addition to manslaughter. She will be sentenced later.

Her attorney said she didn’t understand the risk to her son, amounting to criminal negligence. The attorney said that others were trafficking drugs and that Malloy was merely an accomplice, not an active participant.

State police detectives who searched her apartment found nearly 6 pounds (2.7 kilograms) of fentanyl, more than 3 pounds (1.4 kilograms) of methamphetamine, more than a pound (454 grams) of crack cocaine, and more than $2,000 in cash.

National News

Shoppers pass a display of Halloween goods in a Costco warehouse Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Thornton,...

Associated Press

Fed’s preferred inflation gauge shows a modest rise in latest sign of slowing price increases

WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve remained low last month, adding to signs of cooling price increases and raising the likelihood that the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged when it next meets in late September. Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose just 0.2% from […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

5 people shot in Illinois neighborhood and 2 are in critical condition

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Five people have been shot in an Illinois neighborhood and two of them were in critical condition, police said. The wounded, as well as a sixth person who suffered a laceration, were taken to a hospital following the shooting, which happened about 9 p.m. Wednesday, the Peoria Police Department said in […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Tropical Storm Idalia descends on North Carolina after pounding Florida, Georgia and South Carolina

PERRY, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Idalia descended on the Carolinas on its way out to the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, leaving a trail of flooding and destruction throughout the Southeast that stretched back to its landfall as a hurricane in Florida. Rescue and repair efforts continued in the areas the storm passed Wednesday and […]

1 day ago

Kelly McKernan poses for a portrait Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. McKernan is an arti...

Associated Press

Visual artists fight back against AI companies for repurposing their work

NEW YORK (AP) — Kelly McKernan’s acrylic and watercolor paintings are bold and vibrant, often featuring feminine figures rendered in bright greens, blues, pinks and purples. The style, in the artist’s words, is “surreal, ethereal … dealing with discomfort in the human journey.” The word “human” has a special resonance for McKernan these days. Although […]

1 day ago

George Mason Term Instructor Ermias Kassaye, left, helps a student figure out an equation during a ...

Associated Press

College students are still struggling with basic math. Professors blame the pandemic

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Diego Fonseca looked at the computer and took a breath. It was his final attempt at the math placement test for his first year of college. His first three tries put him in pre-calculus, a blow for a student who aced honors physics and computer science in high school. Functions and […]

1 day ago

Carol Giuliani, who is a member of the Dementia-Friendly Airports Working group and works as a trav...

Associated Press

Some US airports strive to make flying more inclusive for those with dementia

PHOENIX (AP) — Andrea Nissen is trying to prepare her 65-year-old husband, who has Alzheimer’s disease, for a solo flight from Arizona to Oklahoma to visit family. She worries about travelers and airport officials misinterpreting his forgetfulness or habit of getting in people’s personal space, and feels guilty about not being able to accompany him. […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Maine woman pleads guilty in 14-month-old son’s fentanyl death