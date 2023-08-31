Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Justice Clarence Thomas reports he took 3 trips on Republican donor’s plane last year

Aug 31, 2023, 7:35 AM | Updated: 7:38 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) —

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is acknowledging that he took three trips last year aboard a private plane owned by Republican megadonor Harlan Crow.

It’s the first time in years that Thomas has reported receiving hospitality from Crow. In a report made public Thursday, the 75-year-old justice said he was complying with new guidelines from the federal judiciary for reporting travel.

The filing comes amid a heightened focus on ethics at the high court that stems from a series of reports revealing that Thomas has for years received undisclosed expensive gifts, including international travel, from Crow, a wealthy businessman and benefactor of conservative causes. Crow also purchased the house in Georgia where Thomas’s mother continues to live and paid for two years of private school tuition for a child raised by Thomas and his wife, Ginni.

The Associated Press reported in July that Justice Sonia Sotomayor, aided by her staff, has advanced sales of her books through college visits over the past decade.

One trip Thomas reported was to Crow’s lodge in the Adironack Mountains in upstate New York, where the investigative news site ProPublica has reported that Thomas visits every year.

The other two trips were to Dallas, where he spoke at conferences sponsored by the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank.

Thomas noted that court officials recommended that he avoid commercial travel for one of the trips, in mid-May, because of concerns about the justices’ security following the leak of the court’s draft abortion opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade.

The justice also belatedly acknowledged that Crow had purchased the home in Savannah, Georgia, where Thomas’ mother still lives. Thomas and other family members owned the house, along with two neighboring properties. The sale was completed in 2014, but Thomas said he erroneously thought he didn’t have to report it because “this sale resulted in a capital loss.”

He is considering whether to amend prior reports to include more private plane travel, he noted.

The annual financial reports for Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito were released Thursday, nearly three months after those of the other seven justices. Thomas and Alito were granted 90-day extensions.

National News

Associated Press

Arrest made in attempted break-in at home of UFC president Dana White

LEVANT, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine arrested a 23-year-old on charges of attempting to break into the home of Dana White, the president of Ultimate Fighting Championship. Police said they responded to the property in the early morning hours of Monday and the suspect had already fled in a vehicle. They said the property […]

8 hours ago

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on recovery efforts for the Maui wildfires and the response to...

Associated Press

White House asks Congress to pass short-term funding to keep government operating, official tells AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Thursday that Congress should pass a short-term funding measure to ensure the government keeps operating after the current budget year ends Sept. 30. An official with the Office of Management and Budget said lawmakers would very likely need to pass a temporary spending measure in September to prevent […]

8 hours ago

FILE - The Kia logo brands a steering wheel inside of a Kia car dealership in Elmhurst, Ill., Oct. ...

Associated Press

Kia recall to fix trunk latch that won’t open from the inside, which could leave people trapped

DETROIT (AP) — Kia is recalling about 320,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem that could prevent the trunk from being opened from the inside. The recall covers the Optima midsize car from 2016 through 2018, Optima hybrids and plug-ins from 2017 and 2018, and the Rio small car from 2016 and 2017. […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

No injuries reported in train derailment, partial rail bridge collapse in South Dakota town

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (AP) — No injuries or hazardous spills have been reported in a train derailment in a southeastern South Dakota town that also saw a rail bridge partially collapse. The derailment happened shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday in North Sioux City, the Union County Emergency Management office said in social media posts. […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Maine woman pleads guilty in 14-month-old son’s fentanyl death

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after her 14-month-old son’s fatal overdose, which led to the discovery of $700,000 worth of fentanyl and other drugs. Investigators went to Ashley Malloy’s home after she dialed 911 and her son Karson died in a hospital. They discovered white powder on a […]

8 hours ago

Shoppers pass a display of Halloween goods in a Costco warehouse Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Thornton,...

Associated Press

Fed’s preferred inflation gauge shows a modest rise in latest sign of slowing price increases

WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve remained low last month, adding to signs of cooling price increases and raising the likelihood that the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged when it next meets in late September. Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose just 0.2% from […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Justice Clarence Thomas reports he took 3 trips on Republican donor’s plane last year