Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Governor activates Massachusetts National Guard to help with migrant crisis

Aug 31, 2023, 12:05 PM

FILE - Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey delivers her inaugural address in the House Chamber at the S...

FILE - Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey delivers her inaugural address in the House Chamber at the Statehouse moments after being sworn into office during inauguration ceremonies, Jan. 5, 2023, in Boston. On Thursday, Aug. 31, Healey activated up to 250 members of the Massachusetts National Guard to assist at shelters and hotels as the state struggles with a flood of migrants. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Gov. Maura Healey on Thursday activated up to 250 members of the Massachusetts National Guard to assist at shelters and hotels as the state struggles with a flood of migrants.

The move comes after the governor declared a state of emergency several weeks ago because of the strain on the shelter system.

“Massachusetts is in a state of emergency, and we need all hands-on deck to meet this moment and ensure families have access to safe shelter and basic services,” Healy said in a statement.

There are currently about 6,000 families, including pregnant women and children, in emergency shelters in Massachusetts.

The National Guard will help the state ensure that emergency needs including food, transportation, medical care and education are met at the state’s shelters while the state seeks a permanent solution.

Last week, Healy and her team met with U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to discuss the growing number of migrant families arriving in Massachusetts and to make a plea for expedited work authorizations to allow the newcomers to work. The city of Boston recently received a $1.9 million grant from Federal Emergency Management Agency to help migrants with shelter and transportation.

All told, there are more than 20,000 people, many of them migrants, in state shelters. Many of the migrants are arriving by plane from other states, and the timing coincides with a housing crunch.

National News

Associated Press

Statue believed to depict Marcus Aurelius seized from Cleveland museum in looting investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — A headless bronze statue believed to depict the Roman emperor and philosopher Marcus Aurelius was ordered seized from the Cleveland Museum of Art by New York authorities investigating antiquities looted from Turkey. A warrant signed by a judge in Manhattan on Aug. 14 ordered the seizure of the statue, which the […]

12 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, ...

Associated Press

Delaware judge orders status report on felony gun charge against Hunter Biden

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge in Delaware ordered prosecutors and defense attorneys on Thursday to provide a status report regarding a felony gun charge against Hunter Biden. Judge Maryellen Noreika directed lawyers to provide the report by next Wednesday, including any steps they believe the court needs to take. Attorneys for Biden have […]

12 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive...

Associated Press

Biden administration proposes rule that would require more firearms dealers to run background checks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing a rule that would require thousands more firearms dealers to run background checks, in an effort to combat rising gun violence nationwide. bipartisan legislation on guns last year. People who sell firearms online or at gun shows would be required to be licensed and run background checks […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Law enforcement officers stand outside a school housing an educational program called Starts...

Associated Press

Trial underway for Iowa teenager accused of murdering 2 at school for at-risk youth

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lawyers outlined their cases Thursday in the trial of a Des Moines teenager accused of murdering two students at an alternative school for at-risk youth. Preston Walls, 19, is the first of two teens to go on trial for the shooting at the Starts Right Here school on Jan. 23 […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas high court allows law banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors to take effect

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court allowed a new state law banning gender-affirming care for minors to take effect on Friday, setting up Texas to be the most populous state with such restrictions on transgender children. Legal advocates who sued on behalf of the families and doctors, including the American Civil Liberties Union, […]

12 hours ago

FILE - This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Ralph Yarl. Andrew Lester, the man accuse...

Associated Press

Judge to decide whether white man will stand trial for shooting Black teen who went to wrong house

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge is expected to rule Thursday on whether an 84-year-old white homeowner will stand trial for shooting a Black teenager who went to the wrong home to pick up his brothers. A preliminary hearing began Thursday morning for Andrew Lester, a retired aircraft mechanic from Kansas City who […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Governor activates Massachusetts National Guard to help with migrant crisis