NATIONAL NEWS

Ohio lawmaker stripped of leadership after a second arrest in domestic violence case

Aug 31, 2023, 12:49 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio state Rep. Bob Young was stripped of his leadership position in the Ohio House on Thursday after his second arrest in less than two months in an ongoing domestic violence case.

Fellow Republican House Speaker Jason Stephens removed the Summit County representative from his position as a committee chair, following him being charged with violating a protective order. A grand jury in July indicted Young on domestic violence and assault charges. Young’s lawyer did not respond to messages seeking comment left Wednesday and Thursday.

The removal, confirmed by Stephens’ spokesperson Aaron Mulvey, weakens Young’s authority in the House and cuts his pay by $9,000. Stephens previously asked Young to resign, but Young refused. Because the charges are misdemeanors and not felonies, Young is allowed to maintain his seat. Some Democratic lawmakers formally called for him to lose any special authority in the House and echoed Stephens’ calls for him to resign earlier this week. “Rep. Young’s alleged pattern of continued behavior directly conflicts with the values we uphold as elected officials and Ohioans,” Reps. Tavia Galonski and Casey Weinstein, both Summit County Democrats, said in a joint statement. Last week, Young was arrested on allegations he violated a protective order by leaving multiple voicemails for his wife. He was released on his own recognizance but must wear an ankle monitor 24/7. In July, Young struck his wife in the face and threw her phone in their pool to prevent her from calling 911, police alleged. When she sought safe haven at Young’s brother’s home, Young followed her and charged his brother when he refused to let him inside, resulting in a shattered glass door and injuries to both men, authorities claim. In a previous statement, Young said he didn’t believe his actions were criminal and said he loves his family. ___

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

