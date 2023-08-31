Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Orsted delays 1st New Jersey wind farm until 2026; not ready to ‘walk away’ from project

Aug 31, 2023, 1:46 PM

Land-based wind turbines in Atlantic City, N.J., turn on July 20, 2023. On Aug. 30, the offshore wi...

Land-based wind turbines in Atlantic City, N.J., turn on July 20, 2023. On Aug. 30, the offshore wind energy company Orsted said it is delaying its first offshore wind project in New Jersey until some time in 2026; it had previously been due to be completed by 2024. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) — Orsted, the global wind energy developer, says its first offshore wind farm in New Jersey will be delayed until 2026 due to supply chain issues, higher interest rates, and a failure so far to garner enough tax credits from the federal government.

The Danish company revealed the delay during an earnings conference call Wednesday, during which it said it could be forced to write off about $2.3 billion on U.S. projects that are worth less than they had been.

It also said it had considered simply abandoning the Ocean Wind I project off the southern New Jersey coast.

But Orsted still believes the wind farm, to be built in waters off of Atlantic City and Ocean City, will be profitable in the long run.

“As it stands today, we believe the best direction is to continue to invest in these projects,” said David Hardy, an executive vice president and CEO of the company’s North American operations. “It still is the better choice than walking away today.”

The company did not say when in 2026 its Ocean Wind I project will be fully operational, and a spokesperson could not say Thursday what the new timetable is. Previously, Orsted had said power would be flowing to customers sometime in 2025.

Orsted has federal approval for the Ocean Wind I project, and has state approval for a second New Jersey project, Ocean Wind II.

However, during Wednesday’s call, the company said it is “reconfiguring” Ocean Wind II and its Skipjack Wind project off the coasts of Maryland and Delaware because they do not currently meet its projected financial standards. It did not give details of what that reconfiguration might entail.

Two other Orsted projects — Sunrise Wind off Montauk Point in New York, and Revolution Wind off Rhode Island — are also affected by the same negative forces requiring the New Jersey project to be delayed. But the New York and Rhode Island projects remain on schedule, the company said.

News of the delay was a blow to supporters of offshore wind in New Jersey, which is trying to become the capital of the nascent industry on the U.S. East Coast. It also offered new hope to foes of the technology.

Earlier this year, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law allowing Orsted to keep federal tax credits it otherwise would have been required to pass along to ratepayers. The governor said he acted to protect jobs the offshore wind industry will create.

Republicans, who tend to oppose offshore wind in New Jersey and nationally, seized on the delay as further proof of what they consider the inherent unprofitability of the industry.

“It was a travesty when Gov. Murphy bailed out Orsted at the expense of New Jersey taxpayers the first time they threatened to walk away,” said Republican state Sen. Michael Testa. “I’m calling on the Murphy administration to state unequivocally that our residents will not be sold out for Orsted a second time. Supply chain issues and rising inflation prove that these projects are unsustainable and the cost of continuing these projects will be too much of a burden for our state to bear.”

A dozen environmental groups issued a joint statement in support of offshore wind, calling it essential to avoiding the worst effects of climate change caused by the burning of fossil fuels.

“Innovation and transformation take time when done correctly,” the statement read. “The offshore wind industry is not immune to the supply chain crisis. We stand united in our support for responsibly developed offshore wind to help New Jersey achieve 100% clean energy.”

Orsted said it has already invested $4 billion in its U.S. wind energy portfolio, which factored into its decision, at least for now, to stick with its proposed projects. The company plans to make a “final investment decision” on whether or not to go forward with U.S. projects, including one in New Jersey, by the end of this year or early next year.

——

Follow Wayne Parry on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

National News

FILE - Elizabeth Alvarado, left, and Rob Mickens speak with reporters, Sept. 15, 2016, at the scene...

Associated Press

MS-13 gang member pleads guilty in 2016 slaying of two teenage girls on New York street

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A member of the violent MS-13 street gang pleaded guilty Thursday for his part in the murders of four people, including two teenage girls who were attacked with a machete and baseball bats as they walked through their suburban Long Island neighborhood seven years ago. Enrique Portillo, 26, was among […]

17 hours ago

In this photo provided by the Humane Society of Hobart, Ind., a dog suffering from heat-related inj...

Associated Press

Prosecutor asks Indiana State Police to investigate dog deaths in uncooled rear of truck

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors have asked Indiana State Police to investigate the recent deaths of at least eight dogs from heat-related injuries while being transported in the back of an uncooled box truck. The dead dogs were discovered July 27 in Lake Station while the truck traveled from O’Hare International Airport in Chicago […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

14-year-old accused of trying to drown Black youth in pond charged with attempted murder

CHATHAM, Mass. (AP) — A 14-year-old white boy was indicted Thursday on charges of attempted murder and assault in Massachusetts after investigators say he tried to drown a Black youth in a pond on Cape Cod. The incident occurred on July 19 at Goose Pond in Chatham when the 14-year-old met at the pond with […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Alaska board of education votes to ban transgender girls from competing on high school girls teams

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska state board of education on Thursday voted to bar transgender girls from competing on high school girls athletic teams. The board met in special session and approved on a 7-1 vote a regulation saying, “If a separate high school athletics team is established for female students, participation shall be […]

17 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump steps off his plane as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Inter...

Associated Press

A look inside Donald Trump’s deposition: Defiance, deflection and the ‘hottest brand in the world’

NEW YORK (AP) — In newly public testimony, Donald Trump boasts about building a multibillion-dollar brand and saving “millions of lives” as president. He spars with the New York attorney general suing him for fraud, telling Letitia James “the whole case is crazy” and accusing her staff of trying to trip him up like TV […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

UN chief sends Russia new proposals to revive Black Sea grain deal but Moscow isn’t satisfied

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief sent Russia a new proposal aimed at getting its grain and fertilizer to global markets in hopes of reviving the deal that allowed Ukraine to ship almost 33,000 tons of grain at a time of growing global hunger. But Moscow wasn’t satisfied with the letter that U.N. […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Orsted delays 1st New Jersey wind farm until 2026; not ready to ‘walk away’ from project