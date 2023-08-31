Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Rule allowing rail shipments of LNG will be put on hold to allow more study of safety concerns

Aug 31, 2023, 3:19 PM | Updated: 3:32 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Trump-era rule allowing railroads to haul highly flammable liquefied natural gas will now be formally put on hold to allow more time to study the safety concerns related to transporting that fuel and other substances like hydrogen that must be kept at extremely low temperatures when they are shipped, regulators announced Thursday.

Right after it was announced in the summer of 2020, the rule was challenged in court by a number of environmental groups and 14 states. The uncertainty about the rule on transporting the fuel known as LNG kept railroads from shipping it. The Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration says no one has ever even ordered one of the specially fortified rail cars that would have been required to ship LNG, and several hundred of those cars that would each take at least 18 months to build would likely be needed to make the idea viable.

“We need to do more safety investigative work,” said Tristan Brown, the deputy administrator who is leading the agency. “Until we do that work, we don’t want someone to, you know, make investments and deploy something where we haven’t fully done the process we normally do need to do.”

Brown acknowledged that the rule was rushed under a directive from former President Donald Trump, so it needs to be refined.

This latest action ensures the rule that was backed by the freight rail and natural gas industries will remain on hold at least until regulators finalize changes to the rule the Biden administration wants to make or the end of June 2025 — whichever comes first.

One of the big railroads that said it may have been interested in hauling the fuel, CSX, abandoned any plans to build the infrastructure needed to load and unload LNG from railcars after the agency first announced this proposal to suspend the rule in 2021.

Current federal rules do allow trucks to haul LNG but not rail. But Brown said there’s only a tiny amount of natural gas that isn’t delivered by pipelines, so there was never much demand for rail shipments of LNG. After pipelines deliver gas to ports, ships haul the LNG that is exported.

The rail industry maintains that it is the safest option to transport hazardous materials across land. The Association of American Railroads trade group touts railroads’ record of delivering more than 99% of all toxic shipments without incident.

But rail safety has been in the spotlight this year ever since a Norfolk Southern train derailed in eastern Ohio in February and spilled several chemicals that caught fire. That railroad is still cleaning the mess that prompted calls for reforms and fears of possible health problems for people who live in and around East Palestine.

Brown said he thinks the East Palestine derailment highlighted the importance of some of his agency’s previous rules because the tougher tank cars recommended in 2015 performed better in the wreck. But that derailment highlights the need for railroad regulations.

“I think that has that has underscored the need to address rail safety — generally hazmat transportation by rail,” Brown said.

U.S. natural gas production has continued to surge in recent years amid strong global demand for the fuel. Natural gas exports have grown steadily over the past two decades, and the U.S. has become the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine only added to global demand. That’s particularly the case in Europe, where many nations were accustomed to relying on Russian energy before the war prompted them to sever those ties.

The states that challenged the LNG rule in court alongside groups like the Sierra Club, the Center for Biological Diversity and the Clean Air Council included California, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington. Washington D.C. and the Puyallup Tribe of Indians are also part of the lawsuit.

National News

Associated Press

West Virginia college files for bankruptcy a month after announcing intentions to close

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A small, private university in West Virginia declared bankruptcy on Thursday, a month after announcing that it planned to cease operations. Alderson Broaddus University filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the state’s northern district. According to the filing, the university estimated it had between $1 million and […]

16 hours ago

University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill students, faculty and family hold a candlelight vigil, Fri...

Associated Press

Audio reveals 911 caller in University of North Carolina shooting immediately identified a suspect

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, where a professor was fatally shot on a college campus this week, received information on the suspect’s identity within minutes of the gunfire, according to a recording of the 911 call. Some portions of the audio sound redacted, but what was released describes the first […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge blocks Arkansas law requiring parental OK for minors to create social media accounts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked Arkansas from enforcing a new law that would have required parental consent for minors to create new social media accounts, preventing the state from becoming the first to impose such a restriction. U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks granted a preliminary injunction that […]

16 hours ago

Corrin Day, from left, Cindy Maxwell-Ostdiek and Garrett Connely deliver petition signatures from S...

Associated Press

Activists prepare for yearlong battle over Nebraska private school funding law

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Activists declared a victory this week in their fight to repeal a new Republican-backed law allowing Nebraska taxpayer money to be used for private school tuition. But both sides acknowledge that the battle is just beginning. If the law is repealed, Nebraska would join North Dakota as the only states not […]

16 hours ago

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis talks on the phone with President Joe Biden as he stands outside storm-da...

Associated Press

Hurricane, shooting test DeSantis leadership as he trades the campaign trail for crisis management

First a shooting, then a storm. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is facing a one-two punch testing his leadership at a critical moment for his presidential campaign, with the Republican moving to cast aside his role as culture warrior and show the country that he can govern through crises. His first challenge came last weekend when […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Flags fly in front of the Oregon State Hospital in Salem, Ore., on May 24, 2013. Oregon Stat...

Associated Press

Man escapes mental hospital in Oregon while fully shackled and drives away

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A man newly transferred to Oregon’s psychiatric hospital managed to escape while fully shackled and then drove off in a stolen van, the Oregon State Police said Thursday. Christopher Pray, who was previously charged with attempted murder and other crimes, was last seen driving south on Interstate 5, the Oregon State […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Rule allowing rail shipments of LNG will be put on hold to allow more study of safety concerns