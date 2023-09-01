Seattle Police search for man suspected of luring 5-year-old child

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is looking for a man who they said tried to lure a child into leaving a school with him in the city’s Wallingford neighborhood.

As explained in the SPD Blotter, at around noon Thursday, a teacher at a children’s art school noticed a man speaking with one of her students, a 5-year-old girl. The unknown man asked the young child, “Do you want to come and play with me?”

The child declined and did not follow the man. The suspect then proceeded to ask questions about the artwork.

The teacher on seeing this interaction brought the child inside and locked down the school until police arrived to investigate the incident, according to SPD.

Officers searched for the male suspect but did not locate him. The suspect was described to be a Black male in his 30s last seen near the Dicks Drive-In on Northeast 45th Street.

If anyone has information about this incident, the department requests they call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.