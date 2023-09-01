Close
Multiple teens fire guns at each other at Des Moines school field

Aug 31, 2023, 6:29 PM

A Seattle police car on scene of a shooting in Des Moines. (Photo: SPD Blotter)

(Photo: SPD Blotter)

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Two sets of teenagers took out guns and fired at each other on the field of a school Thursday afternoon, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

At about 3:32 p.m., officers responded to the shooting at North Hill Elementary School.

According to police, all the teens — three boys and one girl — ran away, two running north and two running south.

Two juveniles attempted to carjack a woman just arriving home but were unsuccessful.

Police are searching for the suspects now with helicopters and K9 units.

Police — who saw security camera video and photos of the incident — believe they know who one of the teens is.

They also think the teens knew each other and targeted each other.

“I don’t think there is anyone running around shooting at people at this point, but obviously call 911 if you see something,” the PIO for the Des Moines Police Department said.

