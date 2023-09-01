Close
Video of police fatally shooting a pregnant Black woman set to be released, Ohio department says

Aug 31, 2023, 10:08 PM

Sandriana McBroom, right, and Makhiya Mcbroom, center, light candles that spell out "RIP Kiya" at a...

Sandriana McBroom, right, and Makhiya Mcbroom, center, light candles that spell out "RIP Kiya" at a vigil held Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio, for their friend, Ta'Kiya Young, 21, who was shot and killed a day earlier by Blendon Township police outside an Ohio supermarket. Young was pregnant and due to give birth in November, according to her family. (Courtney Hergesheimer/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Courtney Hergesheimer/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Body camera footage showing the final moments of a pregnant Black woman who was shot and killed by police in an Ohio parking lot last week is expected to be released to the public on Friday.

Ta’Kiya Young, a 21-year-old from Columbus, was pronounced dead shortly after the Aug. 24 shooting outside a grocery store in the suburb of Blendon Township. Her unborn daughter did not survive.

Suspected of shoplifting, police say Young was killed after she accelerated her car toward an officer.

The family’s lawyer, Sean Walton, claims the police department has waited to release the bodycam video to minimize media attention on potentially damaging footage. Walton did not immediately respond to phone messages from The Associated Press seeking additional comment.

Blendon Township Police Chief John Belford said the delay resulted from a small staff trying to process the video and properly redact certain footage in accordance with Ohio law. The family will be able to review the video before it’s made public, he said.

The police chief gave a brief account of the shooting in an Aug. 25 video statement in which he said two officers were helping someone get into a locked car when a supermarket employee told them several people were leaving with stolen items.

Young was among them, according to the employee who pointed her out sitting in her car in the parking lot. She allegedly took bottles of alcohol without paying. One officer went to the driver’s side of Young’s car and told her to stop and get out multiple times, Belford said, while the other officer moved to the front of the vehicle.

Young then put the car in gear and accelerated, Belford said.

“The officer who was directly in the path of the oncoming car fired one shot through the front windshield,” the chief said. “The body camera footage I’ve reviewed also confirms the officer was directly in the path of the car.”

Police have not provided further details on the moments when Young was shot.

Her car continued about 50 feet (15 meters) before stopping on the sidewalk outside the grocery store. Officers broke the car window, pulled her out and began medical assistance with the help of an emergency room doctor who happened to be there, Belford said.

The two officers’ names, ages and races were not immediately released. They are on paid administrative leave while the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation examines the shooting, which is standard in cases of police use of deadly force.

Young was expected to give birth to a daughter in November. She also was the mother of two young sons, ages 6 and 3. An online effort to pay her funeral expenses has raised nearly $7,000.

Family and friends held a private vigil a day after Young was killed, releasing balloons and lighting candles spelling out “RIP Kiya.”

Her grandmother, Nadine Young, described her granddaughter as a family-oriented prankster who was a loving older sister and mother.

“She was so excited to have this little girl,” Nadine Young said at a press conference Wednesday. “She has her two little boys, but she was so fired up to have this girl. She is going to be so missed.”

“I’m a mess because it’s just tragic,” she said, “but it should have never ever ever happened.”

___

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

