Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

US House Foreign Affairs Committee chair calls Russia-China alliance the biggest threat since WWII

Sep 1, 2023, 4:20 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


STOCKHOLM (AP) — The United States House Foreign Affairs chair said Friday that a partnership of the Russian and Chinese leaders worried him, adding, “We have never seen a threat this large-scale to Europe and the Pacific, I would argue, since World War II.”

The alliance of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin “provides a very big challenges I think for the free world in this great power competition that we find ourselves in,” said Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, during a visit to Sweden.

Earlier in the year, the Biden administration warned Xi’s government of unspecified consequences if it supports the Kremlin’s war effort in Ukraine. A United States intelligence report said Beijing possibly provided equipment used in Ukraine that might have military applications. The report cited Russian customs data that showed Chinese state-owned military contractors supplied navigation equipment, fighter jet parts, drones and other goods, but didn’t say whether that might trigger U.S. retaliation.

China has stepped up purchases of Russian oil and gas, which helps Putin’s government offset lost sales after the United States, Europe and Japan cut off most purchases of Russian energy. Beijing can do that without triggering Western sanctions on its own companies, but Washington and its allies are frustrated that it undercuts economic pressure on Moscow.

China rejects Western trade and financial sanctions on Russia because they weren’t authorized by the United Nations Security Council, where Beijing and Moscow have veto power. However, China has appeared to avoid directly defying those sanctions.

McCaul, who was part of a U.S. Congressional Delegation visiting Sweden and met with Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström, said he expects the Nordic country to join NATO by October.

Long-neutral Sweden applied for NATO membership together with neighboring Finland in 2022. New entries must be approved by all existing members, and as NATO leaders met for a summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sweden was missing the green light from two: Turkey and Hungary.

Finland, which shares a 1,340-kilometer (832-mile) border with Russia — more than doubling the size of NATO’s border with Russia — became the 31st member of the world’s biggest military alliance in April. But it wasn’t until a NATO summit in July that Turkey’s president agreed to send the accession documents to the Turkish Parliament for approval, something he had refused to do for more than a year.

By having Finland and Sweden in NATO, “I think it’s been will achieve the exact opposite effect that Mr. Putin wanted to achieve, and that was to weaken and divide NATO,” McCaul said. With the two Nordic neighbors in NATO, the alliance has “never been stronger and more united.”

The visiting U.S. Congressional Delegation also included Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y.; Ann Wagner, R-Mo.; Gerry Connolly, D-Va.; Madeleine Dean, D-Pa.; Thomas Kean, R-N.J.; and Bill Huizenga, R-Mich. After Stockholm they were to travel to the Netherlands for bilateral meetings with Dutch government officials and members of parliament, among others.

The delegation’s Europe visit aimed to bolster ties with U.S. strategic allies and to discuss support for NATO; ways to further support Ukraine — the Netherlands and Denmark have said they will donate fighter jets — and ways to hold Russia accountable for its crimes against the people of Ukraine; and how to confront shared threats from China.

Politics

FILE - Joe Kennedy, a former assistant football coach at Bremerton High School in Bremerton, Wash.,...

Associated Press

After years of fighting, a praying football coach got his job back

An assistant high school football coach in Washington state who lost his job during a controversy over his public post-game prayers is back on the sideline after the U.S. Supreme Court held that his practice was protected by the Constitution. But after fighting to be rehired for seven years, Joe Kennedy isn’t sure he wants […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks at the Finishing Trades Institute on March 9, 2023, in...

Associated Press

After nearly 30 years, Pennsylvania will end state funding for anti-abortion counseling centers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — For nearly 30 years, Democratic and Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania have approved millions of taxpayer dollars for an anti-abortion program. Now the state’s new governor plans to end the contract as the organization that distributes those funds and other groups like it gain attention since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. […]

7 hours ago

FILE — Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., speaks about President Donald Trump's first 100 days, during...

Associated Press

AP Election Brief | What to expect in Rhode Island’s special primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — A crowded field of candidates will be on the ballot in Rhode Island on Tuesday with an eye on replacing former U.S. Rep. David Cicilline, the seven-term Democrat who resigned in May to run a nonprofit foundation. Among the 11 candidates competing in the special primary for the Democratic nomination are former […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Bruce Hough and Celeste Maloy shake hands before the start of a 2nd Congressional District R...

Associated Press

AP Election Brief | What to expect in Utah’s special congressional primary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three Republicans will compete in a special primary election in Utah next week for their party’s nomination to replace U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart, the six-term GOP lawmaker who will step down on Sept. 15. Vying for the nomination on Tuesday are former state representative Becky Edwards, businessman and former state party chairman […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Bret Harte Retirement Inn residents make their way down to the dining room for lunch, May 6,...

Associated Press

US will regulate nursing home staffing for first time, but proposal lower than many advocates hoped

NEW YORK (AP) — The federal government will, for the first time, dictate staffing levels at nursing homes, the Biden administration said Friday, responding to systemic problems bared by mass COVID-19 deaths. While such regulation has been sought for decades by allies of older adults and those with disabilities, the proposed threshold is far lower […]

7 hours ago

Employee Lisa Bell dumps out a shovel full of mud as business owners and employees start cleaning u...

Associated Press

Biden wants an extra $4 billion for disaster relief, bringing total request to $16 billion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House will seek an additional $4 billion to address natural disasters as part of its supplemental funding request — a sign that wildfires, flooding and hurricanes that have intensified during a period of climate change are imposing ever higher costs on U.S. taxpayers. The Biden administration had initially requested $12 […]

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

US House Foreign Affairs Committee chair calls Russia-China alliance the biggest threat since WWII