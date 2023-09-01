Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Man gets 2-year prison sentence in pandemic fraud case to buy alpaca farm

Sep 1, 2023, 9:06 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOSTON (AP) — A former pizzeria owner has been sentenced to two years in prison for using over $660,000 in fraudulently obtained pandemic relief funds to buy an alpaca farm.

In 2020, Dana McIntyre, 59, of Grafton, Vermont, submitted a fraudulent application for a Paycheck Protection Program loan, prosecutors said. He inflated information about the pizzeria’s employees and payroll expenses and falsified a tax form to try to qualify the business for a larger loan amount.

After receiving the loan, McIntyre, formerly of Massachusetts, sold his pizzeria and used nearly all of the money to buy an alpaca farm in Vermont and eight alpacas, the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston said. He also paid for two vehicles and weekly airtime for a cryptocurrency-themed radio show that he hosted, prosecutors said.

He was arrested in 2021.

“Dana McIntyre capitalized on a national catastrophe and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from a limited pool of money set aside to help struggling businesses, to buy a farm, stock it with alpacas, and make a fresh start for himself in Vermont,” Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division, said in a statement.

During his sentencing Wednesday, McIntyre also was ordered to pay the money back. He pleaded guilty in April to four counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering.

His lawyers had asked for a one-year prison sentence.

In his sentencing memorandum, they said McIntyre was a single father of two children whose pizzeria was barely profitable before the pandemic, and that he became susceptible to the fear and uncertainty of the times.

National News

Associated Press

Powered by solar and wind, this $10B transmission line will carry more energy than the Hoover Dam

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An energy infrastructure project bigger than the Hoover Dam is how Hunter Armistead describes the $10 billion venture his company will be overseeing during the next three years. As the chief executive of one of the world’s largest wind and solar development companies, Armistead said breaking ground on Pattern Energy’s SunZia […]

9 hours ago

This photo provided by The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Boon Flair & Flair Elite h...

Associated Press

More than 85,000 highchairs are under recall after two dozen reports of falls

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 85,000 highchairs sold at major retailers across North America are being recalled l over a fall hazard after a handful of injuries were reported, according to federal regulators. Toy and nursey product company TOMY International Inc. is recalling about 83,000 of its Boon Flair and Flair Elite Highchairs sold […]

9 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to FEMA headquarters, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Washing...

Associated Press

Biden approves Medal of Honor for Army helicopter pilot who rescued soldiers in a Vietnam firefight

WASHINGTON (AP) — As an Army first lieutenant and Cobra helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War, Larry Taylor flew hundreds of missions and saved countless lives. But no rescue flight was as daring, or as meaningful to Taylor, as the one for which he will receive the Medal of Honor from President Joe Biden. Biden […]

9 hours ago

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2019 file photo, a large Texas flag hangs from the Texas State Capitol in A...

Associated Press

A federal judge strikes down a Texas law requiring age verification to view pornographic websites

A federal judge has struck down a Texas law requiring age verification and health warnings to view pornographic websites and blocked the state attorney general’s office from enforcing it. In a ruling Thursday, U.S. District Judge David Ezra agreed with claims that House Bill 1181, which was signed into law by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott […]

9 hours ago

This photo provided by the Chester County, Pa., District Attorney's Office shows escaped prisoner D...

Associated Press

A man convicted of murder in Pennsylvania and wanted in Brazil remains at large after prison escape

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — A man recently convicted of murder in Pennsylvania for the fatal stabbing his ex-girlfriend remained at large Friday, a day after he escaped from a county jail. Danelo Cavalcante, 34, is also wanted in his native Brazil in a separate slaying and is considered an extremely dangerous person, Chester County […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Volunteers make food, bottle water and supply deliveries to elderly residents impacted by a ...

Associated Press

After Maui’s wildfires, thousands brace for long process of restoring safe water service

Maggie T. Sutrov showered, drank treated tap water and watered her garden before she learned that she shouldn’t be using the water in her home on Maui after wildfires devastated the island. Concerned about others making the same mistake, she quickly created a flier on water contamination from guidance she’d found on the county’s website […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Man gets 2-year prison sentence in pandemic fraud case to buy alpaca farm