NATIONAL NEWS

Police search for suspect who shot and wounded person at Indiana shopping mall

Sep 1, 2023, 12:53 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A person was shot and wounded Friday inside a shopping mall in northeastern Indiana following an altercation, and officers were searching for the suspect, police said.

Officers were called about noon to Glenbrook Square Mall, where they found a male who had been struck in the leg by gunfire near a mall fountain, said Fort Wayne police spokesman Officer Daniel Nerzig.

He said the wounded person was taken to a hospital in stable condition and officers were searching for the suspect in the shooting, which he said led to mall to close for the remainder of the day.

“At this time we have a person of interest that we are seeking. However, we do not have all the details as to the why and how. All we know at this point is that there was some sort of altercation,” he told reporters outside the mall.

Nerzig said the person who was shot has not been “as forthcoming with information as we would like him to be” and officers were reviewing surveillance video from inside the mall to determine what happened.

Fort Wayne police did not immediately respond Friday to messages left by The Associated Press seeking more information on the shooting, the wounded person and the suspect.

Friday’s shooting was the second in less than two months at the mall in the city of about 265,000 residents that’s about 120 miles (190 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.

On July 8, a man was shot and wounded — also in the leg — at the mall, The Journal Gazette reported. A 27-year-old man was charged with battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness in that shooting.

Nerzig said Fort Wayne police have been in contact with mall management since the July shooting working with them to try to get more officers working security in the mall during its peak hours.

“Clearly I think we’re still stuck in this era where the only way to settle things is to shoot at each other,” he said.

