Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Texas man pleads guilty to threatening Georgia public officials after 2020 election

Sep 1, 2023, 2:43 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A Texas man has pleaded guilty to threatening Georgia officials following the 2020 election, the U.S. Justice Department announced Friday.

Chad Stark, 55, of Leander, Texas, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of communicating interstate threats after he was accused of posting threatening messages on Craigslist about killing government officials in Georgia. The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Prosecutors did not name the officials who were threatened in federal court documents.

Stark’s arrest was the first by the Justice Department’s new Election Threats Task Force amid a rising tide of violent threats against people who count and secure the vote. The threats come after Former President Donald Trump made repeated unproven claims that election fraud cost him the 2020 presidential election, leading some supporters to target election officials and workers.

“All across this country our fellow citizens and neighbors, including many retirees, choose to serve as elections officials, poll workers, and in other capacities to help ensure free and fair elections in the United States,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said in a Friday statement. “They serve out of a patriotic duty and appreciation for our nation and deserve to do so without fear of retaliation or threats of violence.”

The public defense attorney listed for Stark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

____

Associated Press writer Paul Weber in Austin contributed to this report.

The Associated Press receives support from several private foundations to enhance its explanatory coverage of elections and democracy. See more about AP’s democracy initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

National News

Associated Press

Sabotage damages monument to frontiersman ‘Kit’ Carson, who led campaigns against Native Americans

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Police in New Mexico’s capital city on Friday were investigating the partial destruction of a public monument to a 19th century frontiersman and U.S. soldier who had a leading role in the death of hundreds of Native Americans during the settlement of the American West. The monument to Christopher “Kit” […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

840,000 Afghans who’ve applied for key US resettlement program still in Afghanistan, report says

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 840,000 Afghans who applied for a resettlement program aimed at people who helped the U.S. war effort in Afghanistan are still there waiting, according to a report that lays out the challenges with a program intended to help America’s allies in the two-decade long conflict. The report released Thursday by […]

15 hours ago

Rudy Giuliani speaks outside the Fulton County jail, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta. Giuliani...

Associated Press

Rudy Giuliani pleads not guilty to charges in Georgia election case

ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani on Friday pleaded not guilty to Georgia charges that accuse him of trying, along with former President Donald Trump and others, to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state. In filing his not guilty plea with the court, the former New York mayor and Trump attorney […]

15 hours ago

FILE - United Nations General Secretary António Guterres addresses a news conference during the BR...

Associated Press

UN chief is globetrotting to four major meetings before the gathering of world leaders in September

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief is going globetrotting to four major meetings before the biggest meeting of all – the annual gathering of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly starting Sept. 18. Secretary-General António Guterres heads first to Nairobi on Saturday for the Africa Climate Summit on Sept. 4-5, then to […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

An Alaska city reinstates its police chief after felony assault charge is dropped

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) — The police chief of a small Alaska community is back to work after a felony assault charge against him was dropped and the city cleared him in an internal investigation. Ketchikan Police Chief Jeffrey Walls returned to work Aug. 22. “He has a proven track record of keeping his community safe […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

She said she killed her lover in self-defense. Court says jury properly saw her as the aggressor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Supreme Court upheld the murder conviction of a woman who fatally shot her lover in her bedroom, ruling Friday that the trial judge gave appropriate instructions to the jury about the legal limits for deadly force inside a home. Five of the seven justices agreed to overturn a […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Texas man pleads guilty to threatening Georgia public officials after 2020 election