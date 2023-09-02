Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Entrance to Burning Man in Nevada closed due to flooding. Festivalgoers urged to shelter in place

Sep 2, 2023, 1:15 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


RENO, Nev. (AP) — The entrance to the Burning Man counterculture festival in the Nevada desert was closed and attendees were urged to shelter in place Saturday as flooding from storms swept through the area.

The entrance will be closed for the remainder of the event, which began on Aug. 27 and was scheduled to end on Monday, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which oversees the Black Rock Desert where the festival is being held.

About one-half inch of rain is believed to have fallen on Friday at the festival site, located about 110 miles (177 kilometers) north of Reno, the National Weather Service in Reno said. Another quarter of an inch of rain is expected late Saturday into Sunday.

Organizers urged festivalgoers to conserve their food, water and fuel.

