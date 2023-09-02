Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

For at least a day, all the world is ‘Margaritaville’ in homage to Jimmy Buffett

Sep 2, 2023, 3:02 PM

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Susan Hudnall pins a condolence note about ...

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Susan Hudnall pins a condolence note about Jimmy Buffett's passing to the front window of the Margaritaville Cafe in Key West, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Key West, Fla. Buffett, who popularized beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavored song “Margaritaville” and turned that celebration of loafing into a billion-dollar empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions, died Friday, Sept 1. He was 76. Hudnall, a visitor from Urbanna, Va, said she had seen every Buffett show in the past 20 years within a 100-mile radius of her home. (Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


KEY WEST, Florida (AP) — All the world was “Margaritaville” on Saturday, from Key West to New York City and beyond, as legions of fans mourned the passing of beach-bum balladeer Jimmy Buffett at the age of 76.

Buffett’s eponymous hit song has long been the anthem of Florida’s Key West, where Buffett once lived and built his enduring legacy.

“Everybody equates that song with our city,” said Clayton Lopez, a Key West city commissioner. “I mean, when you say Margaritaville, you’re talking about the city of Key West.”

The community planned a remembrance Sunday along Duval Street, home to some of Key West’s most well-known eateries and music venues, including the Chart Room, a dive bar where Buffett sang early in his career.

“He’s doing another show now, but it’s in the sky,” said Jimmy Weekley, who owns Fausto, a restaurant that is one of Key West’s landmarks.

Buffett’s fandom was widespread, and tributes poured in Saturday.

President Joe Biden sent condolences to Buffett’s family “and to the millions of fans who will continue to love him even as his ship now sails for new shores.” Former President Bill Clinton wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that Buffett’s “music brought happiness to millions of people.” Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys wrote: “Love and Mercy, Jimmy Buffett,” and Paul McCartney called him “one of the kindest and most generous people.”

Matt Urben, a self-described Parrothead, as Buffett fans are known, and a Brooklyn resident, awoke to news of Buffett’s death. He joined fellow fans in New York City to reminisce.

“I actually got emotional,” said Urben, 32, who said he’d seen 48 Buffett concerts since his college days. “They were really special and really fun. … Just so many stories and so many memories.”

Afterward, he and a buddy headed to the Margaritaville restaurant in Times Square — part of the Buffett business empire — which describes itself as “an island-inspired oasis in the middle of New York City.”

When “Margaritaville” played, Reid Johnson sang along. By no means a Parrothead, he said, “I’m very familiar with his music.”

Jeanne Fetner had traveled from Northern Virginia with her daughter Avery to visit colleges in New York City when she heard the news. She went to Margaritaville to celebrate Buffett, whose ode to a beef patty and bun, “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” is her favorite song.

Fetner recalled a visit to Key West years ago on spring break.

“My friends and I went to Buffett’s house and rang the bell on his door,” Fetner recounted. Buffett’s daughter Savannah appeared and told the group, “My dad can’t come out but he wanted to thank you for coming,” she said.

Tracy Smith, from Tampa, Florida, arrived at the Times Square restaurant with her daughters in between Broadway shows.

“We made a trip here to pay a tribute to Jimmy Buffett, too,” she said while sipping on a margarita.

“I bought all his music,” she said, “I love him and I love his vibe. He makes people happy.”

_____

Calvan reported from New York City.

National News

Associated Press

Entrance to Burning Man in Nevada closed due to flooding. Festivalgoers urged to shelter in place

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The entrance to the Burning Man counterculture festival in the Nevada desert was closed and attendees were urged to shelter in place Saturday as flooding from storms swept through the area. The entrance will be closed for the remainder of the event, which began on Aug. 27 and was scheduled to […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

GOP lawmakers take aim at LGBTQ+ ‘safe places’ program in small Florida town

MOUNT DORA, Fla. (AP) — Some central Florida lawmakers said they were considering “all legislative, legal and executive options available” to stop business owners in a small town from voluntarily displaying rainbow decals in their windows indicating that they are “safe place” for LGBTQ+ people who feel threatened. Four Republican lawmakers wrote a letter to […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Police officer praised for reviving baby during traffic stop in suburban Detroit

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police officer is being praised as a hero for saving the life of an 18-month-old boy after he stopped a car for speeding. Warren Police Department Officer Brenden Fraser was watching for distracted drivers Tuesday when he stopped a Chevrolet Camaro going an estimated 75-80 mph (120-129 kilometers […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Bill Richardson, a former governor and UN ambassador who worked to free detained Americans, dies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bill Richardson, a two-term Democratic governor of New Mexico and an American ambassador to the United Nations who also worked for years to secure the release of Americans detained by foreign adversaries, has died. He was 75. The Richardson Center for Global Engagement, which he founded and led, said in a statement […]

15 hours ago

This photo provided by the Chester County, Pa., District Attorney's Office shows escaped prisoner D...

Associated Press

Killer who escaped Pennsylvania prison is spotted nearby on surveillance cameras

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — A recently convicted murderer who’s been on the run for days after escaping a suburban Philadelphia prison was spotted shortly after midnight Saturday by residential security cameras in an area not far from the prison, authorities said. Authorities haven’t disclosed the circumstances of how Danelo Cavalcante, 34, managed to escape […]

15 hours ago

FILE - A crowd cheers as Jim Caviezel speaks during a "rosary rally" on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in No...

Associated Press

Ohio votes on abortion rights this fall. Misinformation about the proposal is already spreading

An effort to guarantee access to abortion rights in Ohio, a November ballot measure, is already fueling misleading claims about how it could influence abortion care, gender-related health care and parental consent in the state. The proposed constitutional amendment would give Ohioans the right to make their own reproductive decisions. Backers say that since Roe […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

For at least a day, all the world is ‘Margaritaville’ in homage to Jimmy Buffett