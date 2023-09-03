Bumbershoot returns to Seattle after 3-year hiatus

The Bumbershoot music festival has returned to Seattle Center for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

The festival’s lineup consists of over 100 musical acts. There are also several food vendors on site as well.

National acts like The Revivalists, Band of Horses, Zhu and Washington rock icons Sleater-Keanney are set to perform for the 50th anniversary of the festival.

The festival will continue until Sunday night at 11 p.m.

“Our whole focus when we decided almost three years ago that we wanted to bring it back was to make it about the community, bringing ticket prices down, and bringing the art lenses to everything we do,” said Steven Severin, co-president and director of Music Programming “We want to make it fun again.”

The cost for the festival starts at $75 dollars for a single-day ticket.

Although admission for the event is not currently free, organizers say that might change in the future if all things go well.

“That was an important piece for us, trying to change the status quo of where things have been,” said Severin. “The general idea is to raise enough to make it free.”

To buy tickets and see the concert lineup visit the festival’s website.