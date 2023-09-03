Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Florida fishing village Horseshoe Beach hopes to maintain its charm after being walloped by Idalia

Sep 3, 2023, 7:40 AM

FILE - Tina Brotherton, 88, gets a hug from 9-year-old neighbor Lainey Hamelink, as she returns to ...

FILE - Tina Brotherton, 88, gets a hug from 9-year-old neighbor Lainey Hamelink, as she returns to site of her business, Tina's Dockside Inn, which was completely destroyed in Hurricane Idalia, as was Brotherton's nearby home, in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, two days after the storm's passage. A resident of Horseshoe Beach since 1978, she lost her marina and the cafe next door in a 1993 disaster and had to replace the floors and beds at Tina's Dockside Inn. Now the hotel, which she has owned for 52 years, is destroyed in Idalia's wake. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — This remote seaside enclave known as “Florida’s Last Frontier” took much of the pounding from Hurricane Idalia when it struck the state’s west coast as a Category 3 storm last week.

The damage left behind in the fishing village of Horseshoe Beach is exposing a gulf between haves and have-nots as cash-strapped residents could be forced to leave the quaint, remote community rivaled by few others along the Florida shoreline.

With emergency crews still working to restore electricity and provide temporary housing, locals worry that those unable to afford insurance will struggle to reconstruct homes that must comply with modern, more expensive building codes. Longtime residents share varying degrees of bullishness that the charm — and business — will return to the quiet town of less than 200 people.

“We have all of old Florida here,” said Tammy Bryan, the song director of First Baptist Church, “and today we feel like it’s been taken away.”

Horseshoe Beach largely escaped the worst of previous storms that battered the state, but Idalia roared ashore with winds of 125 mph (200 kph) and a storm surge that flattened some houses and knocked others off their foundations and into canals.

Most residents cannot afford insurance, according to Jimmy Butler, a realtor who has been doing business in the town since 2000. He predicted that the debris may be cleared in a couple of months but a return to normal will take years.

Idalia is “the worst thing” Horseshoe Beach has ever had to handle, Butler said.

Tina Brotherton, 88, worries that the hurricane will accelerate changes that began with 1993’s so-called Storm of the Century, an unnamed, out-of-season March hurricane that pummeled the Florida Panhandle. A resident of Horseshoe Beach since 1978, she lost her marina and the cafe next door in that disaster and had to replace the floors and beds at Tina’s Dockside Inn.

Now the hotel, which she has owned for 52 years, is destroyed in Idalia’s wake. So is her home. She had no flood insurance, because her low-lying buildings made it too expensive.

Modern building codes require that houses be elevated to certain heights to protect against storms, and lifting a house can cost tens of thousands of dollars. Brotherton said that brought “a different type of people” with “more money” and pricier homes.

“It’s not a fishing village anymore,” she said as she searched the wreckage for a stool that belonged to her mother. “We’re loaded up with golf carts and ATVs and airboats.”

Brotherton does not intend to leave the community and plans to remain close by, living with her son about 5 miles (8 kilometers) inland.

Tourism in Horseshoe Beach is fueled by the more adventurous type of visitors, drawn by its natural beauty rather than the massive, commercial developments found in many other tropical destinations. Fishing charters and shrimpers are an economic engine, and many residents are working-class people living in modest trailers or retirees in tranquil homes.

Stephanie Foley, a 41-year-old teacher whose husband and brother hope to take over her father’s crabbing business, described Horseshoe Beach as a closely knit community where folks don’t feel they have to lock their doors.

“I feel extremely safe down here, and we live right, to many, in paradise,” Foley said. “We wake up — we can go fishing any time we want.”

But she too fears that the traits that make the place special could vanish, with rebuilding prohibitively expensive for many.

“Slowly the laws regarding all of that have made it difficult to make our living on the water,” Foley said. “I think a way of life that’s treasured is going to be lost.”

Brent Woodard, the 34-year-old owner of Reel Native Fishing Charters in Horseshoe Beach, said locals figured it was only a matter of time before the area took a hit — hurricanes can only be avoided for so long in Florida.

Now his biggest concern is ensuring that the fishing industry can quickly get back to business. Storms can damage the flats where fishers and crabbers make their living, ripping up the grass where fish hide, feed and spawn.

Most locals live paycheck to paycheck, Woodard said, he wonders how many lots will pop up for sale.

Fishing “pays the bills,” he said, but, “Let’s be honest, you’re not going to become a millionaire going out and blue crabbing. You’re not going to become a millionaire going out and getting oysters or being a fishing guide.”

“They’re hard-working people,” said Jimmy Patronis, Florida’s chief financial officer. “Mother Nature’s going to wipe them off the map and they’re going to say, ‘You know what? Maybe this is a sign for us to cash out.’”

Timmy Futch, 63, who owns the Florida Cracker Shrimp & Bait Co. with his wife, had never before experienced a hurricane more powerful than a low-level Category 1. But he said he has noticed that storms have been growing “bigger” and “meaner.”

While Idalia pumped 3 feet (nearly 1 meter) of water into their shop, the structure remains sound. Thankfully the couple installed electrical sockets about waist-high in anticipation of possible flooding. They will have to repaint and replumb the place, however.

The docks were destroyed, but he saved his two boats by moving them about 85 miles (140 kilometers) away before the storm’s arrival, driving 14 hours one-way while towing a friend’s boat as well.

A fourth-generation resident and longtime shrimper, boat captain and owner, Futch hopes to reopen their business within a month and is confident the tourists will return.

“When them fish get to biting, it don’t matter what happened, six months or eight months down the road,” he said. “They’re going to come catch them some fish.”

“We’re born Floridians, and this is just kind of like a snowstorm for somebody up north. We just hunker down,” Futch said. “I guess we’re too hard-headed to quit.”

___

Associated Press writers Daniel Kozin and Brendan Farrington contributed to this report. Pollard is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

National News

Associated Press

Americans have long wanted the perfect endless summer. Jimmy Buffett offered them one

It seemed wistfully appropriate, somehow, that news of Jimmy Buffett’s death emerged at the beginning of the Labor Day weekend, the demarcation point of every American summer’s symbolic end. Because for so many, the 76-year-old Buffett embodied something they held onto ever so tightly as the world grew ever more complex: the promise of an […]

8 hours ago

Dan Dawson, owner of Horizon Divers, poses outside his dive shop in Key Largo, Fla., Thursday, Aug....

Associated Press

For small biz reliant on summer tourism, extreme weather is the new pandemic — for better or worse

NEW YORK (AP) — For small businesses that rely on summer tourism to keep afloat, extreme weather is replacing the pandemic as the determining factor in how well a summer will go. The pandemic had its ups and downs for tourism, with a total shutdown followed by a rush of vacations due to pent-up demand. […]

8 hours ago

Childhood friends Sydney Allbritton, 18, left, and Emma Kirk, 19, both of Grenada, Mississippi, pos...

Associated Press

Students transform their drab dorm rooms into comfy living spaces

NEW YORK (AP) — From $300 studded headboards and $100 coffee table books to custom-made cabinets to disguise your mini-fridge, students are spending big bucks to decorate their dorm rooms, adding yet another layer to the soaring costs of college. Some are even going so far as to hire interior designers to beautify their 12 […]

8 hours ago

A sign outside of the Wayne National Forest headquarters is posted in Nelsonville, Ohio on Tuesday,...

Associated Press

Founding father Gen. Anthony Wayne’s legacy is getting a second look at Ohio’s Wayne National Forest

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Some 40 Native American tribes have ancestral ties to Wayne National Forest, a quarter-million acres spread across portions of Appalachian southeastern Ohio. Their citizens have never stopped helping the U.S. Forest Service manage this expanse of forested hills, hollows, streams and lakes — even as the name recalls a violent past. […]

1 day ago

A large wooden sign that says "Upper Sioux (Yellow Medicine) Agency Historic Site" stands at the Up...

Associated Press

Tribe getting piece of Minnesota back more than a century after ancestors died there

GRANITE FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Golden prairies and winding rivers of a Minnesota state park also hold the secret burial sites of Dakota people who died as the United States failed to fulfill treaties with Native Americans more than a century ago. Now their descendants are getting the land back. The state is taking the […]

1 day ago

University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill students, faculty and family hold a candlelight vigil, Fri...

Associated Press

Students criticize the University of North Carolina’s response to an active shooter emergency

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — As sirens blared across the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and cell phones lit up with alerts of an active shooter, Micah Baldonado cried quietly at his desk while his teacher proceeded with the lecture. “I know there’s no right way to react, but I just lost it,” […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Florida fishing village Horseshoe Beach hopes to maintain its charm after being walloped by Idalia